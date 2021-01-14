Thursday, January 14, 2021

Life & Arts

Singers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

theabujatimes

Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13.

The couple had their white wedding in January 2019 and have since welcomed a baby girl.

They took to their Instagram pages this morning to profess their love for each other.

Simi wrote:-

”2 years.

Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me).

One of my favorite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home.

I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati be?be? lo…

Happy Anniversary Baby

PS: My wedding was totally the best wedding party I’ve ever been in my life. Lol.”

On his part, Adekunle wrote:-

”I look back to the first day I met you.
I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you.
This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion; I even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats.
I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.
I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you.
Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this this called life together.
With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count.
I love you Simi.
Forever your steward.

#2”

