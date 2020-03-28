Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says six coronavirus patients in the state have tested negative.

Sanwo-Olu said this while giving an update on the disease in Lagos on Friday.

Tunde Ajayi, his special assistant on health, had disclosed on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that six patients would soon be discharged.

Sanwo-Olu did not state whether they are the same patients.

He, however, said they will be discharged only when confirmed negative after a second test.

He said: “As I read this address, we are in the process of reconfirming another five or six additional patients that once they turn a second negativity, they might be allowed to go home, either tonight or tomorrow once the results are out.”

Sanwo-Olu also said the state government is considering imposing a curfew to curb the spread of the disease.

“Are we moving in the direction of curfew soon? Yes, we are,” he said while responding to a question on that possibility.

As of Thursday night, Nigeria has 65 cases of the virus across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos has the highest number of cases, 44, while Abuja and Ogun have 11 and three cases respectively.

Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Osun and Rivers all have one coronavirus patient each, while Bauchi has two.

Nigeria recorded its first casualty from the virus on Monday.