Thursday, October 15, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

Must read

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

abujatimes
Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Read more
Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
abujatimes

EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday had a raw deal in the hands of soldiers deployed to the area. Also yesterday, the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, announced the setting up of a new Special Weapons and Tactics Team, SWAT, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

These came on a day the protests spread to Port Harcourt in Rivers State; Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Ondo states, continued in Ibadan, Oyo State, even as it escalated in Lagos and Kaduna states. The protest in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, was particularly triggered by the governor, Nyesom Wike, who banned any such protest in his state.

Barely a few hours after the ban by the governor, youths in their hundreds defied the ban, trooping onto the streets of Port Harcourt to join their colleagues who had been on the protest nationwide for up to a week. This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to respond to the five demands of protesters against the brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Soldiers maul protesters in Abuja

The protest in Abuja, which entered its sixth day, started as a peaceful demonstration, as the protesters marched to the National Assembly to register their complaints against SARS and the need for reformation of the police force before the leadership. Exactly one kilometre to the NASS complex, the #EndSARS protesters ran into a military road block, chanting solidarity songs.

They were stopped by the soldiers at the same point mobile policemen sprayed them with water cannon last weekend. As the protesters continued their rendition of the National Anthem, the soldiers asked them to retreat but they insisted on seeing principal officers of the National Assembly. An argument ensued between both parties, following which the soldiers descended on  two Arise Television cameramen and the protesters.

The soldiers hijacked one of the cameras, arrested the cameraman and used the butt of their rifles to attack the protesters, including journalists in their midst.

As the camera was seized, the the Arise TV reporter dissolved into the protesters and continued his reportage of the incident. Consequently, only his voice was heard on air without visuals, as the camera had already been seized by the soldiers.

The females among the protesters could be heard screaming in the background of the report. It was later learned that the soldiers used tree branches to flog the protesters. After about 40 minutes of the melee, the camera was returned to the crew of the television station but the soldiers stood their ground, insisting that the protesters would not enter the NASS complex.

NASS members remained indoors One of the protesters, who pleaded anonymity, lamented that for the period their torture in the hands of the soldiers lasted, no lawmaker from the National Assembly intervened, even though they were at plenary at the time. When the situation simmered, the EndSARS protesters continued with their agitation for reformation of the Police.


Previous articleLibya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover
Next articleIGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Presidential Panel Accepts Five-point Demand of #EndSARS Protesters

abujatimes
The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has agreed to the five-point demand of protesters against police brutality, which included halting use of...
Read more
Trending

FCT teachers chase pupils out of class over minimum wage

abujatimes
As schools resumed after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), teachers, yesterday, chased out pupils over alleged partial...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

abujatimes
Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Read more
Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
World News

Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

abujatimes
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FG Evacuates 72 Stranded Nigerian Ladies from Lebanon

61 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed on Board Quarantined Cruise Ship in Japan

Aso Rock budgets N10.2bn for electrical maintenance, renovation

Osinbajo to lead discussions at law tech virtual conference