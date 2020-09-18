Friday, September 18, 2020

Somalia’s president appoints new prime minister

abujatimes

Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as the country’s new prime minister early Friday, hours after regional leaders agreed on a revised model for presidential and parliamentary elections.   

The Somali presidency made the announcement on Twitter. 

The president wishes him to perform his duties effectively and efficiently, it added in the statement. 

Roble is a humanitarian worker and newcomer to Somalia’s political landscape. 

He will replace former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, who was voted out of office by parliament in July.

