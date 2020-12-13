Some PDP members were compromised during Ondo election –State chair

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Mr Fatai Adams, tells PETER DADA about the crisis in the party in the South-West, the last governorship election in the state among other burning political issues

You were recently elected as the chairman of the PDP in the state, how has it been leading the party in Ondo?

It is very tasking, very challenging but very interesting, I am enjoying it

How is it very interesting?

I am not new in the system. It is the job that one has been used to before now, so it is not a new thing to me.

You said the job is tasking and challenging, how do you mean?

It means a lot. Starting from finance to the issue of human personnel management; managing human beings is challenging. It is not an easy thing to lead people from different backgrounds. But so far, God has been helping our executives.

It was during your time that the election was held and the PDP lost. So, what is your comment about the last governorship election?

Well, we did, as a party, what we were supposed to do. Immediately after the primary election when our team came in, we started reconciliation and we tried our best. During the campaign, we moved round the entire state, set up committees to mobilise, liaise with the people and get them involved. We interacted with the electorate and at the end of the day, I can tell you that we didn’t perform woefully. Don’t forget that we are currently in court, challenging the outcome of the poll.

There were observations that the election was free and fair. What are you challenging in the tribunal when the election has been adjudged as free and fair?

It is a public document. The details of our papers and our grounds are already on the public desk. So, it was published but all I can tell you is that we have good grounds. You know everything is now before the tribunal, we must be careful of what we say about it.

Your party alleged that many of your people worked against the party. What is your comment?

Many of our people compromised. There is no gainsaying about it and I can assure you that at the appropriate time, the necessary sanctions shall apply.

If they compromised, what do you think was responsible for that?

I cannot know the reasons why they did that. So, it is those who compromised who know the reasons why they pitched their tents with the opposition party and against their own political party. But as I said, at the appropriate time, actions would be taken.

If your members compromised, does this not mean that you failed to properly reconcile the aggrieved ones?

As far as we are concerned, we did a very thorough reconciliation. The National Campaign Council and the state chapter tried their best. Individuals tried to reach out to them but you know, some people can be funny at times. It is those who refused to be reconciled that can state the reasons why they refused to be reconciled. But for the party at the state and the national levels, we tried our best.

Since you can identify them, did you make efforts to query them?

I am not a ghost that knows what is going on in all the 203 wards and 3009 units at the same time. Those who are from the wards are turning in their reports as directed by the party to appraise the performance of the party at the ward level. So, if anybody is indicted, we will invite such a person. Don’t forget, the party has a standing committee, a disciplinary committee in place. The disciplinary committee will treat all papers as necessary at the appropriate time.

Recently, your party passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Seyi Makinde-led faction of the PDP in the South-West. A meeting was held in Ibadan while a similar one was also held in Lagos. Why is the party going apart in the South-West?

No, there can’t be two meetings. There can only be one meeting. As far as we are concerned here ( in Ondo State), Prince Uche Secondus is the National Chairman and only one national executive. And in the South-West, we recognise Chief Dayo Ogungbenro as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee set up by the national body and we recognise Governor Seyi Makinde as the leader of the party in the region. So if an authorised person conveyed a meeting and the meeting was held and a resolution was taken, that is the authentic meeting. But if there is any other meeting or a parallel meeting somewhere else, that is an aberration.

These people holding parallel meetings are your party members, don’t you think the unity of the party is being threatened, considering the fact that 2023 is approaching gradually?

I don’t believe that the unity of the party is shaking. So, if they have their own reasons for holding a parallel meeting, by the time they realise their mistake, I am sure they will come back and join hands with us.

Was their meeting a mistake?

Yes, it was a mistake.

How?

It was a mistake because at that meeting too, they affirmed and acknowledged that Governor Seyi Makinde is the leader of the party in the South-West. So holding a parallel meeting was a mistake. It was done in error.

What is the leadership of the party in the South-West doing now to keep everybody together?

Yes. I think a committee has been set up under the leadership of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola to extend a hand of fellowship to all party members so that all of us can unite.

We learnt that a member of the party in this state is contesting the South-West national vice chairmanship but the leadership of the party is not in support, what is happening?

I am not aware of that. What I am aware of is that there was a zonal meeting in Ibadan and positions were zoned to states, the positions of zonal organising secretary and ex-officio were zoned to Ondo State. That is what I know about that.

You mean nobody is vying for the position of national vice chairmanship from Ondo State?

I said what was zoned in the meeting, I am not in a position to zone positions, and the meeting agreed that we should report at home and that our leaders should agree to what was in done in Ibadan.

Where is the PDP heading to under your leadership?

Greater height. We are coasting to victory. By the grace of God, we shall bounce back.

When?

God knows the time.

What are your plans personally?

My plan is to see this party rule this state and in future elections, that we come out victoriously, to unite the party and ensure that all party members are under one umbrella.

If you are working to have members under one umbrella, some are still aggrieved under you, what are you doing about that?

I have told you that those who are aggrieved for the best reasons known to them have a right to be aggrieved but what I can tell you as a party is that we are very focused and we are not going to be driven back by any personal interest.