Some picture are small size jpegs, obviously (now at least) copied/pasted from model website

One last point: in one of the pis attached the background is excatly the same as another picture from another girl who wrote recently (I mean same background as on the pics).

Also I found pics of her and her sister on ukrainetours (checking “tour picture” Yalta summer 2002 and 2003 (her twin sister). I have the pics anyway if yu can’t access the website, which is listed in scamming websites as a website collecting money for tours which didn’t take place with fake girls (probably models).

Please be advised that this information is not confirmed. If you happen to know anything about this girl, please let me know .

In include other pictures of her and a copy of her passport. Because I was cautious, but probably not enough, and I should have consulted your list earlier. Stupid of me.

But I observe that there is a organized business of relationships fraud going on on which some people (especially in Russia) live from

Although I was warned by different sites and could avoid cheating before, she succeeded in betraying me for 200$ + 350$.

Also though I found the story not 100% reliable, and with some difficulties I made I transferred 550$ in 2 times, one to help her out of some debts, the second time for her travel costs. It is also stupid of me, because I asked for some proof (like travel papers and advance payment), which I didn’t receive. And a copy of her passport. This I received.

Before I left to Southern Africa, I paid the 350$, doubting because I was not sure and I didn’t receive everything that I asked for. So it is also my fault.

P.S. This passport (with the real photo of its holder) was used to pick up money transfers effected through Western Union

P.P.S. Note how the photograph in this passport has been simply pasted on, using any graphic editor. First clue is that the red curvy lines on the left of the photograph should continue on the photo itself. Second clue is that the picture is grainy and stretched, obviously cropped from another, smaller image, and resized to fit the space in the passport.

The fist letter what will be very serious,because talk about money and my trip!

This girl runs the usual visa/ticket scenario. The coordinates she may use for requesting money transfer is: Country: Ukraine, city: Odessa, name: Inna Chiliyants. She may use her friend’s phone number +38 (048) 743-2777. Her friend’s name is Helen, Las Vegas sugar daddy or Elena.

Because i never don’t travel in Europe ,i can’t get a visa in any country euro alliance who have a shengen visa. Today i went in Kiev,in French ambassy (i want made for you surprise),for know what i need for visa,this is don’t possible because they afraid that i stay in France,i young and don’t marriage,i can be emigrate. My passort clean,and this problem. But i find decision! Ticket to France- 600$ Ticket to Kiev- 120$ (in 2 side) Visa 50$ Ticket to Kiev for get a visa and then take this: 160$ (in 4 side) —————————————————————– 930 $ and i mast have money for customs in airport,i don’t know how much ,you know? This not all i mast made many paper: -That i have job,and how much i get money -That i don’t been in prison -That i don’t have duty to imposition -That i don’t marrige,and don’t have child I hope that all,but this paper i can do samself,and every cost a money! If you change you mind about our meet tell me now,because tomorow i mast start made all paper for visa,and i need money.May be we can meet in country without visa for me,its will be cheape?I will be do all my paper use one old man he have a acquaintance in ambassy, because its don’t possible do samself (we have every where people who for money can do all) I don’t know what you will be answer,but i ask you answer quck!I mast do something or don’t.