South African president, Ramaphosa’s special envoy, Jeff Radebe said: “Those incidents do not represent what we stand for as a constitutional democracy in South Africa and the president has apologised for these incidents.”

Radebe, who blamed the untoward incidents on the prevailing scourge of unemployment, poverty, and inequality in South Africa, said the development was beginning to impact negatively on the country’s economy, hence the need for diplomatic intervention in order to stem the tide.

“There is an impact of these events on the economy, and that is why the president at his level deemed it necessary to send us as special envoys so that we record appropriately what steps and measures we are making as South Africa to deal with these methods.

“We believe that the agenda 2063 for the Africa we want is one that will help not only South Africa but the whole of the continent to unite around that common goal of ensuring that our people, especially young people, believe that the future of Africa is bright.

“It is the responsibility, therefore, not only of governments of Nigeria and South Africa but of ordinary citizens to play their part in ensuring, that these incidents do not reoccur.”

Radebe explained that the South African government was already on top of the situation with specific instructions to the security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

“He (Ramaphosa) has also instructed law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those involved are brought to book so that the rule of law can prevail in South Africa.”

On the need to ensure that both countries continue to play a critical role in the rebuilding of Africa to attain the agenda 2063, the envoy said the meeting with President Buhari afforded them the opportunity to recall with fond memories the historical ties that existed between Nigeria and South Africa, especially during the dark days of apartheid.