Saturday, December 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

South Africa identifies new coronavirus strain causing surge in cases

Must read

Trending

Lufthansa resumes Lagos, Abuja flights

theabujatimes
German airline, Lufthansa Group, says it has resumed operations in Nigeria, after an eight-month suspension. It said its first...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19 second wave: Minister to work with Judiciary over compliance in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday issued COVID-19 guidelines regulating congregations, work and market places to contain further spread of...
Read more
Trending

‘Anabel Suites will Project Tourism in Abuja’

theabujatimes
The GM Anabel Apartments and Suites, Vikas Saini discusses the hotel’s strategy for promoting tourism and projecting Abuja. Olawale Ajimotokan reports
Read more
Trending

Day Abuja Widows, The Needy Got Rare Treat

theabujatimes
As the annual celebration of the end of the year gathers momentum, widows and the less privileged in the six area councils...
Read more
theabujatimes

South Africa has identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is driving a second wave of infections, the health minister said on Friday, days after Britain said it had also found a new variant of the virus boosting cases.

“We have convened this public briefing today to announce that a variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus – currently termed 501.V2 Variant – has been identified by our genomics scientists here in South Africa,” Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a tweet.

“The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant,” Mkhize added.

Previous articleConfusion as factional PDP group suspends Kwankwaso
Next articleChina-India talks on border remain deadlocked
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

Somalia and Kenya Break Diplomatic Relations

theabujatimes
Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya and gave its diplomats until Sunday to leave the country after a worsening of the bilateral...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of ambushing its forces

theabujatimes
Sudan said Wednesday that Ethiopian forces and militias ambushed its troops inside Sudanese territory on its eastern border with Ethiopia.  
Read more
Africa News

US donates $1bn for Sudan debt relief – billions more in aid could follow

theabujatimes
The US will give a $1 billion bridge loan to the World Bank to help clear Sudan’s arrears with the institution, opening...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Lufthansa resumes Lagos, Abuja flights

theabujatimes
German airline, Lufthansa Group, says it has resumed operations in Nigeria, after an eight-month suspension. It said its first...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19 second wave: Minister to work with Judiciary over compliance in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday issued COVID-19 guidelines regulating congregations, work and market places to contain further spread of...
Read more
Trending

‘Anabel Suites will Project Tourism in Abuja’

theabujatimes
The GM Anabel Apartments and Suites, Vikas Saini discusses the hotel’s strategy for promoting tourism and projecting Abuja. Olawale Ajimotokan reports
Read more
Trending

Day Abuja Widows, The Needy Got Rare Treat

theabujatimes
As the annual celebration of the end of the year gathers momentum, widows and the less privileged in the six area councils...
Read more
Sports

‘Keep up the hard work’ – Rooney tells son, Kai, after signing for Man Utd

theabujatimes
Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney said it was a proud day to see his son, Kai, sign for his former...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Russia to establish military bases in 6 African countries

Somalia reopens Nairobi embassy closed during war

Egypt’s FRA approves draft law regulating fintech in non-banking financial activities

Egyptian battalions arrive at Yemen western coast, Arab countries fears Turkey’s...