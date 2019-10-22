Nigerians living in South Africa have once again been subjected to an anti-foreigner attack on Tuesday.

South Africans living in Mpumalamga province attacked Nigerians in fresh violence which the leadership of Nigerian Citizens In South Africa (NICASA) confirmed.

Nigeria’s Consular General to South Africa is also on their way to Witbank in Mpumalanga province to address the issue.

In early September fresh outbursts of violence against foreigners erupted in parts of South Africa. Over a dozen people were killed when mobs torched and looted shops and destroyed cars in places such as Johannesburg and Pretoria.

About 600 Nigerians returned from South Africa early in September after xenophobic violence in Johannesburg.

South African police thereafter said it arrested 700 people for what it called an act of criminality and not anti-foreigner attack.



