Saturday, November 7, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top

Must read

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term

theabujatimes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists all his conversations with the club's board have involved long-term planning, despite increasing pressure following...
Read more
Sports

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top

theabujatimes
Southampton soared to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

theabujatimes
Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja topped the leaderboard for the new 223 cases of COVID-19 reported for Nigeria by NCDC...
Read more
Trending

Court remands six Abuja protesters in custody

theabujatimes
A magistrate in Abuja has remanded six detained protesters in custody on ‘trumped up charges,’ according to their lawyer.
Read more
theabujatimes

Southampton soared to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong were both on target in a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Just over a year on from the nadir of their 9-0 home defeat to Leicester, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side continued their resurgence in style as Adams’ sweet seventh-minute volley sent Saints on their way.

Theo Walcott and Jan Bednarek both wasted good opportunities to double the home side’s lead before Karl Darlow’s superb save kept out Oriol Romeu’s fierce drive.

But Armstrong pounced on a Sean Longstaff mistake to steer in a deserved second (82) as Southampton moved above Liverpool at the summit. The result leaves Newcastle in 11th ahead of the weekend’s remaining Premier League fixtures.

Previous articleLagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted
Next articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term

theabujatimes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists all his conversations with the club's board have involved long-term planning, despite increasing pressure following...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term

theabujatimes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists all his conversations with the club's board have involved long-term planning, despite increasing pressure following...
Read more
Sports

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top

theabujatimes
Southampton soared to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

theabujatimes
Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja topped the leaderboard for the new 223 cases of COVID-19 reported for Nigeria by NCDC...
Read more
Trending

Court remands six Abuja protesters in custody

theabujatimes
A magistrate in Abuja has remanded six detained protesters in custody on ‘trumped up charges,’ according to their lawyer.
Read more
World News

US Secret Service Increases Biden’s Security Ahead of Possible Victory

theabujatimes
The United States Secret Service has increased its protective bubble around the Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who last night overtook...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup...

Jurgen Klopp calls for Premier League champion Liverpool to face new...

An artist’s impression of how the new £500m Stamford Bridge would look. Photograph: Herzog & De Meuron

Chelsea FC get approval to expand Stamford Bridge

Female participation in sports up 150% in Saudi Arabia