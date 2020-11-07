Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top

Southampton soared to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong were both on target in a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Just over a year on from the nadir of their 9-0 home defeat to Leicester, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side continued their resurgence in style as Adams’ sweet seventh-minute volley sent Saints on their way.

Theo Walcott and Jan Bednarek both wasted good opportunities to double the home side’s lead before Karl Darlow’s superb save kept out Oriol Romeu’s fierce drive.

But Armstrong pounced on a Sean Longstaff mistake to steer in a deserved second (82) as Southampton moved above Liverpool at the summit. The result leaves Newcastle in 11th ahead of the weekend’s remaining Premier League fixtures.