Sahara Reporters publisher and convener of the RevolutionNow protests Omoyele Sowore has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) over the violation of his fundamental human right.

“An order of this court compelling the respondents to pay to the applicant the sum of N500,000, 000, 00 (Five hundred million naira) as general and aggravated damages for the illegal violation of the applicant’s fundamental right to life, dignity of his person, fair hearing, health, freedom of movement and freedom of association,” Sowore’s lawyer Femi Falana said in the suit marked FHC/ABJ /C51409/2019 dated November 20, 2019.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating the applicant’s fundamental rights in any manner whatsoever and however without lawful justification.”

Sowore was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

He has been in continued detention despite a court order to the DSS for his release.

Details later.