Sports ministry to spend N798.75m on Abuja stadium

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed to spend a total of N798.75m on various projects at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja in 2021, The PUNCH reports.

This contains part of the 2021 budget which was presented by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), to a joint section of the National Assembly in October.

The PUNCH had reported in June that the Abuja stadium was in a bad state one year after it was named after the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

The breakdown of the sports ministry budget for the 2021 fiscal year which was gathered by our correspondent showed that there are seven different projects to be carried out at the Abuja stadium.

While four of the projects were listed as ongoing projects, three others were listed in the 2021 budget as new projects.

The ongoing projects are rehabilitation of street lights, panels and electrical works at package A and B of the stadium which would cost N60m, construction of National Stadium Medicine and High Performance Centre with N300.75m budgeted and reconstruction of second training pitch which is expected to gulp N90m.

The last of the projects listed as ongoing is the general maintenance of the package A and B of the stadium which would cost N250m.

Listed as new projects for the 2021 fiscal year in the budget are the renovation of the indoor sports hall and gymnasium for N60m, payment of water bill for N15m and wireless access network for the stadium at N23m.

The PUNCH had reported on Monday that the sports ministry had proposed the sum of N181,104,352,458 as its total budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The sports ministry had also in August this year handed over the mainbowl of the Abuja stadium to billionaire Aliko Dangote for regrassing of the pitch, lighting and scoreboard of the arena.