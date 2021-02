Starboy Wizkid has now amassed over 100 million total streams on Made in Lagos album on Apple Music.

Three months after releasing his fourth studio album dubbed “Made In Lagos”, StarBoy Entertainment boss, Wizkid has now crossed the 100 Million mark on the album streams on apple music.

Amidst his recent hanging out with Tems and Omah Lay in Ghana over a rumored new album, Wizkid is already cashing out big on his fourth studio album “Made in Lagos”.

