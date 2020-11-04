Wednesday, November 4, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

COVID-19

States have received N50b to fight COVID-19, says PTF

Must read

Trending

Lagos, Abuja cricket ovals suffer setback

theabujatimes
The completion of cricket ovals in Lagos and Abuja suffered a major setback after the federation failed to find the required clay...
Read more
COVID-19

States have received N50b to fight COVID-19, says PTF

Webmaster
GOING by the record of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control, the 36 states of the federation and the Federal...
Read more
Sports

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: Substitute Rodrygo rekindles Champions League last-16 hopes

theabujatimes
Real Madrid boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages after a late winner by substitute Rodrygo gave them a...
Read more
Sports

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota nets hat-trick in Champions League rout

theabujatimes
Diogo Jota scored his first Liverpool hat-trick as the Reds made it three wins from three in Champions League Group D with...
Read more
Webmaster

GOING by the record of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control, the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have received N50 billion to boost the fight against the spread of the virus in their domains.

PTF National Coordinator Dr. Sani Aliyu, who broke the news yesterday during a media briefing in Abuja, however, appealed to the states to apply the resources released to them for the purposes they were given.

According to him, the least each of the states had received as support for the fight against COVID-19 was N1 billion, pointing out that the states have the financial wherewithal to effectively push back Coronavirus spread. Dr. Aliyu said: “We have given resources to state governments; every state has received at least a billion (naira), the state governments have received the largest single bulk of the PTF.

“As of today, a total of N50 billion went to states. So, we have enough resources at the state level to be able to push for increased testing and improved surveillance.

“We will continue to work with states government and urge them to use these resources for the purpose that the federal government has given.

“We have to invest in making sure that the pandemic comes down. There is no doubt we have not flattened the curve yet. For those of us that follow the numbers very closely, despite the fact that we are not testing enough, if you follow the number on a week to week basis, you would have noticed a change in the trajectory in the last one week based on the numbers released.”

Previous articleReal Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: Substitute Rodrygo rekindles Champions League last-16 hopes
Next articleLagos, Abuja cricket ovals suffer setback
- Advertisement -

More articles

COVID-19

Lagos warns of likely second wave

theabujatimes
THE Lagos State Government has reiterated the call on residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection transmission to prevent...
Read more
COVID-19

Second COVID-19 outbreak imminent, health minister warns

theabujatimes
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has warned that a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak is imminent in the country following the...
Read more
COVID-19

NCDC Confirms 150 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 62,521

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 150 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Lagos, Abuja cricket ovals suffer setback

theabujatimes
The completion of cricket ovals in Lagos and Abuja suffered a major setback after the federation failed to find the required clay...
Read more
COVID-19

States have received N50b to fight COVID-19, says PTF

Webmaster
GOING by the record of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control, the 36 states of the federation and the Federal...
Read more
Sports

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: Substitute Rodrygo rekindles Champions League last-16 hopes

theabujatimes
Real Madrid boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages after a late winner by substitute Rodrygo gave them a...
Read more
Sports

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Diogo Jota nets hat-trick in Champions League rout

theabujatimes
Diogo Jota scored his first Liverpool hat-trick as the Reds made it three wins from three in Champions League Group D with...
Read more
Trending

Minister Denies Complicity in Detention of Abuja Publisher

theabujatimes
Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, has refuted imputations that he ordered the detention of the publisher of Power Steering Magazine,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 290 New Cases, Total Now 46,867

UNICEF urges govts to prioritise education in COVID-19 recovery plans

Nigeria may experience virus explosion in low testing states, NCDC warns

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 304 new cases, lowest in two weeks