On the 8th of November 2019, London, based design studio launched its first of many design industry panel discussions focused on the future of the Nigerian design industry. Studio director Renata Dickson-Nwosu, originally from Arouchukw Nigeria grew up in London after her parents had migrated.

Armed with the foundations of her cultural heritage, speaking fluent Igbo and observing cultural practices her parents had pushed to preserve. She came to a point in her career when she began to question why the contributions of her culture seemed so invisible in the design industry and to the naked eye.

Renata says that working and growing up in London gave her an insight into the two worlds she was intrinsically connected to, at home embedded in Igbo culture, at school having access and the opportunity to have a western education. And the melting pot of black multicultural London.

“Every time I came home to Nigeria, as a kid it was always fun to explore and sit with elders and hear about Nigeria of the 70s – the good old days”. But she says after having a foundation in fine art and later moving through the design areas of fashion textiles and further into interior design and architecture it became difficult to consolidate the lack of cultural identity in those areas in the west.

She began to question how she could develop a strategy that celebrated her Igbo foundations and the wider Nigerian cultures as well as her London roots and maintain a career to be proud of.

Renata goes on to say that she got to a point where she realized that although her love for architecture and design would drive her passion in London it was disheartening to come to Nigeria and have to negotiate her safety because there were not adequately allocated and implemented pavements or pedestrian routes.

And the general exposure to the fact that the things she took for granted in London were somehow missing in the Nigerian experience so pushed her set herself a goal, to start meeting industry leaders government officials in education, travel and tourism, architects, designer, artisans, filmmakers, and local historians to begin to question why things seem to be getting lost in translation in the Nigerian design industry and the nigeran experience.

Renata went on to say that she is aware that even though she can come to some conclusions about the design industry, she hopes to continue to partner with the Nigerian based designers and design school to create and nurture a space that allows the Nigerian design practitioner.

This ranges from student to professional to meet up and discuss the hard topics and begin to work together to implement design solutions and partnerships, that would not only meet the needs of average persons everyday life but would seek to ensure the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage while creating a design economy that exports the Nigerian design experience with profit rather than western solutions that tend to be poorly executed in Nigeria.

The next panel discussion will be in March 2020, and we are excited to see the next design cluster panelists she and her team will be bringing together, Renata says she is excited to see how the audience will engage with the next round of panelists and community engagement.

If you want also want to participate tickets will be available on her website www.rdn-x.com and through her social media page. She has also teamed up with Design Associates Africa who will be pushing and promoting studio rdnx in conversation. We are defiantly looking forward to seeing great things from studio RDN-x in 2020.