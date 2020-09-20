Sudan says it has dismantled terrorist cell in Khartoum, seized massive explosives

Sudanese authorities have dismantled a terrorist cell in Khartoum that had vast amounts of explosives which could threaten neighboring countries, said Sudan’s Attorney General on Wednesday.

The explosives seized from the terrorist cell were sufficient to blow up Khartoum, the attorney general said in a press conference, adding that the seized materials were similar to those that exploded in the port of Beirut in August.



Beirut’s port was devastated after 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire, causing a massive explosion that killed at least 190 people and injured thousands more.