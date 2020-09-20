Sunday, September 20, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

Sudan says it has dismantled terrorist cell in Khartoum, seized massive explosives

Must read

Sports

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Eddie Nketiah maintains Gunners’ perfect start

abujatimes
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winner as Arsenal snatched a 2-1 victory over a drastically-improved West Ham at...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice as retaken penalty helps sink hosts

abujatimes
Wilfried Zaha scored twice on his return to Manchester United as a controversial retaken penalty helped Crystal Palace to an impressive 3-1...
Read more
Sports

Gareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the season

abujatimes
Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid. The Wales captain has completed a remarkable return to...
Read more
Life & Arts

We’ve translated Bible into 20 Nigerian languages – BSN

abujatimes
The Bible Society of Nigeria has said the organisation has translated the Bible into 20 Nigerian languages in addition to the Braille...
Read more
abujatimes

Sudanese authorities have dismantled a terrorist cell in Khartoum that had vast amounts of explosives which could threaten neighboring countries, said Sudan’s Attorney General on Wednesday.

The explosives seized from the terrorist cell were sufficient to blow up Khartoum, the attorney general said in a press conference, adding that the seized materials were similar to those that exploded in the port of Beirut in August.

Beirut’s port was devastated after 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire, causing a massive explosion that killed at least 190 people and injured thousands more.

Previous articlePH-Maiduguri rail line construction begins soon, says FG
Next articleCOVID-19 confirmed cases 57,145 in Nigeria, deaths 1,095
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

Ghana adopts new payment system

abujatimes
AS part of the strategy to reduce and eliminate the spread of coronavirus through person to person contact, the Government of Ghana...
Read more
Africa News

Somalia’s president appoints new prime minister

abujatimes
Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as the country's new prime minister early Friday, hours after regional leaders agreed on...
Read more
Africa News

South Africa to reopen borders to most countries on October 1

abujatimes
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday that borders will reopen to most countries next month, as the country further eases anti-coronavirus...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Eddie Nketiah maintains Gunners’ perfect start

abujatimes
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winner as Arsenal snatched a 2-1 victory over a drastically-improved West Ham at...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice as retaken penalty helps sink hosts

abujatimes
Wilfried Zaha scored twice on his return to Manchester United as a controversial retaken penalty helped Crystal Palace to an impressive 3-1...
Read more
Sports

Gareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the season

abujatimes
Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid. The Wales captain has completed a remarkable return to...
Read more
Life & Arts

We’ve translated Bible into 20 Nigerian languages – BSN

abujatimes
The Bible Society of Nigeria has said the organisation has translated the Bible into 20 Nigerian languages in addition to the Braille...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19 confirmed cases 57,145 in Nigeria, deaths 1,095

abujatimes
Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 189 new cases recorded on Saturday night. According to a tweet from...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

African summit ends with no deal on Mali political crisis

Ghana adopts new payment system

Burundi to demand €36 billion from Germany, Belgium for colonial rule

Cairo, Alexandria churches reopen for prayers on August 3