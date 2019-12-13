Lights, cameras and strike a pose in all your colors at the Sugar Rush premiere happening 20th December at Silverbird cinemas Abuja.

Produced by Jade Osiberu, Sugar Rush tells the story of Sisters Susie and Sola Sugar who stumble on $800,000 and succumbing to greed, they take it, featuring Banky W, Omoni Oboli, Adesuwa Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, Toke Makinwa, Tobi Bakre, Williams Uchemba on 25th of December brought by Groeh Media, FilmOne, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) and Jungle works.

Bisola Aiyeola

About Sugar Rush

Sisters Susie and Sola Sugar stumble on $800,000 and succumbing to greed, they take it. However, they are in for the ride of their lives as several parties are after the money which they somehow manage to lose. They must now execute the ultimate heist to pay their debt but they do not count on encountering supernatural forces along the way!

The Sugar Sisters are sweet like sugar cane, Bisola, Adesua, and Bimbo are a situation, and this movie is a must-watch for the entire family!!

Adesuwa Etomi Wellington

“Sugar Rush is an exciting mixed-genre film that promises to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Expect the unexpected this Christmas” – Jade Osiberu

The sugar rush premiere with official partners – Couture Meets Film, Dana Air, Jake’s bar and Abuja Times – will be a stage for guests to go all out at the Sugar carnival-themed premiere and watch our stars get glammed up, ready to strut the red carpet with all eyes on them at this exclusive invitation-only premiere.

Banky Wellington

Date – 20th December

Time – 5 pm

Venue – Silverbird Entertainment Centre

Sugar Rush is out in cinemas nationwide on Christmas day, the 25th of December.

Official Trailer of Sugar Rush



Follow Sugar Rush on social media

Instagram – @sugarrushmovie

Twitter – @sugarrushmovie