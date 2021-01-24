Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja.

Commissioning the building during a brief ceremony, Engineer Sule, emphasized that the structure is not just for the use of the governor of the state, but the entire people of Nasarawa State, urging stakeholders to utilize the facility to showcase the state.

“This place is actually not a Governor’s Lodge but for the people of Nasarawa State. Any time you have the opportunity to invite investors, partners coming to see Nasarawa State, please feel free to come here and have your first meeting with them.

“This will show them that we are serious in the state,” the governor said.

He commended the immediate past administration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for upgrading both the Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, as well as converting the Nasarawa State Liaison Office into a hotel.

According to the governor, on his assumption of office, his administration leased out the hotel built by the former governor to an investor at the rate of N100m per annum.

“Instead of using, we leased out the hotel at the rate of N100m annually to an investor. We took the money for two years and invested the N200m to remodel the Governor’s Lodge,” he explained.