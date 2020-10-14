Thursday, October 15, 2020

World News

Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia's international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier than planned, in a blow to civil rights groups concerned about an undercount, particularly of racial minorities.

The justices blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled.

The Supreme Court’s order was a loss for municipalities including Los Angeles, the counties that include Houston and Seattle, and civil rights groups including the National Urban League that sued seeking to get the later deadline reinstated.

The Trump administration said it changed the time line in order to meet a Dec. 31 deadline set by statute for delivering census results to the president.

Critics have said that the Republican president, who is seeking re-election next month, has sought to engineer an undercount in Democratic-leaning areas with high immigrant and Latino populations.

The census count’s accuracy is critical, as it determines how the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislatures draw voting districts during the next round of redistricting and guides the federal government in allocating $1.5 trillion a year in aid.

The plaintiffs argued that the “rushed” schedule would lead to inaccurate census results and “a massive undercount of the country’s communities of color.” They said in an Oct. 10 filing that a ruling for the Trump administration would allow it “to stop the 2020 Census count, shut down field operations, fire hundreds of thousands of employees, and start processing data the very next day.”

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, has repeatedly ruled against the Census Bureau, saying the accelerated schedule would likely produce inaccurate numbers.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the only justice who publicly dissented, said the Supreme Court’s action would allow the Census Bureau to “sacrifice accuracy for expediency.”

The Justice Department, arguing for the Census Bureau, said complaints about the time line should be raised with Congress, which can extend the statutory deadline.

“Contrary to what Plaintiffs may think, the Bureau is not free to disregard a statutory deadline in pursuit of some ethereal notion of a better census,” Justice Department lawyers said in a court filing.

“Under the Constitution, the federal government must conduct a complete and accurate Census, and this duty should not be trumped by adherence to a statutory deadline that never envisioned a once-in-a-generation pandemic,” said Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, which has investigated the Trump administration’s handling of the census.

World News

Bangkok protesters gather amid fears of possible confrontation

Anti-government demonstrators have assembled at Democracy Monument in Bangkok amid concerns over possible confrontation with their rival royalist groups, Thai news agency...
World News

Back on campaign trail, Trump says he feels ‘powerful’ after COVID recovery

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, touting his...
World News

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for premiership

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will make an "important announcement" on Tuesday after a meeting with the king in which he aims...
