Survivors of Saturday’s attack by Boko Haram in Gudumbali, Guzamala Local Government Area in Borno, have recounted their near death ordeal during the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of insurgents in gun trucks and various caliber of arms, stormed the town and attacked a military base, a battle that lasted for about 12 hours.

Some of the survivors who spoke to NAN after finding their way to Maiduguri on Sunday evening, expressed different feelings over the incident.

Bintu Bukar, 33-year old mother of three, said the insurgents held them hostage for several hours and continued shooting throughout the period.

“I cannot describe the type of shock I went through. I was waiting to hear them brake into our home and kill us. They were chanting Alhahu Akhbar amidst sporadic shootings from a very close range.

“We all got down on the floor for fear of stray bullets. They continued shooting untill around 3 a.m.

That was when we escaped and started running. I held my three children very close because it was dark at that time. I also found five other children belonging to my neighbour who fled away and held them close.

“We trekked more than 20 kilometres where some vehicle conveying other IDPs assisted us to Gajiram. It was from there that we came here in Maiduguri.

I am yet to hear from my husband up till now. I am still in shock. I never want to go back to Gajiram. We are not safe.

Modu Bukar, who escaped with his goat, said he couldn’t run away because he was taking care of his two aged grand parents.

Mr Bukar said that when he realised the criminals were not targetting civilians, he decided to lock himself with his parents with a padlock so they would not come into the home.

“They left the town after several hours. They were chanting “Munkama garinsu gabadaya” which means we have taken over the town completely.

The rains of bullet suddenly stopped but we were advised to remain in the house. At that time we knew that the military had also left the place because they fought nonstop for almost 12 hours.

“On Saturday, they came back to the town again and started shooting. At that time I assumed that they came after civilians.

So I left my parents and ran away. I trekked a distance of 7 kilometres through the plantation and found my self in Gajiram where I took a transport and returned to Maiduguri this evening.

Ahmed Usman, another victim who expressed the same sentiment, said that most of the soldiers were not on ground when the sounds of shootings stopped.