Suspense in Imo North as intrigues mar bye-election

Imo State has once again found itself in a unique political situation after last weekend’s Imo North Senatorial District bye-election. First, the necessity for the bye-election, which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was occasioned by the death of the erstwhile occupant of the seat, Benjamin Uwajumogu, last December, after the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly from Ihitteuboma Local Government Area of the state, slumped and died in Abuja.

Political parties in the exercise included the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among 15 others. Later, only 14 political parties fielded candidates.

The candidates and their parties were Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ndubueze Patrick (Accord), Emmanuel Ogueri (Action Alliance), Nathaniel Uba (AAC), Chigozie Onyinye (ADC), Charles Onyeirimba (All Progressives Grand Alliance -APGA), Raphael Nnadozie (APM), and Ernest Ezirim (APP).

Others were Okorondu Sunday (Labour Party -AP), Okereafor Chukwujieze (NNPP), Charles Amajouyi (NRM), Emmanuel Okewulonu (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Rita Okorafor (SDP), and Promise Nwadigos (YPP).

Among the 14, the APC was the only party that had problems, when it fielded two contending candidates (Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Mr. Frank Ibezim). Ibezim, as gathered by The Guardian, had the backing of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, both staunch members of the ruling party.

The combined forces of the duo contributed largely to the emergence of Ibezim. The screening committee sent from the party’s headquarters had initially objected to the candidacy of Ibezim, but the kingmakers of the party later filed the latter’s name to INEC.

Ararume quickly challenged the decision in the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, presided over by Justice T. G. Ringim. In November 6, the court voided Ibezim’s candidacy, ordering that Ararume’s name be fielded.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Ibezim appealed against the lower court’s judgment and approached the appeal court sitting in Owerri, with Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, leading other two justices, T. Y. Tukur and M. B. Idris, seeking to upturn the November 6 judgment.

The three-man panel of justices voided the decision of the lower court, validated the candidacy of Ibezim, and ordered the INEC to remove Ararume’s name and replace him with the appellant.

On the same day, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja gave judgment, declaring that Ibezim was unfit to stand for the election on grounds that there were discrepancies in the two certificates he submitted to his party for the election that bear two irreconcilable names.