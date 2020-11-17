Wednesday, November 18, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Sylva links petrol price increase to COVID-19 vaccine discovery

Must read

Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions

theabujatimes
England manager Gareth Southgate wants the Premier League to reconsider its limit of three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a...
Read more
Sports

Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown
Read more
Trending

Three injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community

theabujatimes
No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal...
Read more
theabujatimes

The recent upwards shot in petrol pump price, from N158 to N168, has been attributed to the announcement of a possibility of having a vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic soon.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated this while addressing State House Correspondents on Monday, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Explaining the reason for the fluctuations in pricing of petroleum products in a deregulated regime, the Minister said prices would continue to be affected by developments in the crude oil market from time to time, adding that the current situation was as a result of a slight increase in the price of crude oil in the international market when Pfizer’s discovery of an effective vaccine for COVID-19 was announced.

“Now what happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer. With that crude oil prices went up a little bit. Of you have been following crude oil prices you would have seen that crude oil prices went up a little bit, as a result of this announcement.

“So when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that it instantly reflects on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil. That’s why you see that there’s this movement and if we listen to ourselves, this is the same explanation we’ve been giving.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Labour Congress has said that the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has only exacerbated the current level of pain and anguish in the country.

Last week, the Petroleum Products and Marketing Company (PPMC), announced an increase in the ex- depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.19 per liter.

But the NLC, in a statement by its President, Com Ayuba Wabba, said the increase was against the spirit and content of what organised labour agreed with the Federal Government at the last negotiations over the last fuel price increase.

Previous articleLabour Union Threatens Strike Over New Hike In Petrol Price
Next articleWhy more people may die if Trump doesn’t cooperate – Biden
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Elumelu gets Belgium’s highest national honour

theabujatimes
The Kingdom of Belgium has conferred the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important...
Read more
Business

Airtel wins awards

theabujatimes
AIRTEL Nigeria has won two awards at the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (2020). At the awards...
Read more
Business

Dangote emerges most valuable brand for 2020

theabujatimes
For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has emerged the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria, the outcome of the 2020 edition of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions

theabujatimes
England manager Gareth Southgate wants the Premier League to reconsider its limit of three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a...
Read more
Sports

Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown
Read more
Trending

Three injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community

theabujatimes
No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja panel resumes sitting, summons IGP, others

theabujatimes
The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and other Units of the Nigeria Police...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

WTO delays meeting aimed at deciding the next director-general

Investment market trembles as Buhari signs BOFIA 2020

WTO: Nigeria reaches out to US, others to support Okonjo-Iweala

Pruning of daily flights to Lagos, Abuja airports stirs angst