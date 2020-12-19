Saturday, December 19, 2020

Tambuwal goes into isolation, awaits COVID-19 test result

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has gone into isolation after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, said he had undergone a COVID-19 test.

“Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor,” the governor tweeted.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Thursday that 1,145 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country.

The agency noted that till date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

