Saturday, December 26, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

Must read

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more
theabujatimes

Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday cleared some of the parks of fun seekers who had trooped into them as part of the Christmas celebrations. Some of the parks where fun seekers were sent out by the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions include the popular Millennium Park, Jabi Lake, Unity Fountain and Magic Land. Although the gates at the Jabi Lake were closed, some anxious fun seekers made their way into the park through some porous entry points. Upon arrival at the Lake, many of the violators took to their heels for fear of being arrested, but the Taskforce had to call them to sensitise them on the need to adhere to the safety regulations. Head, Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah who addressed the fun seekers noted that “this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems tough and we cannot allow people to gather in crowds contrary to the directives of government.” “We know you all want to enjoy Christmas but you can do it at home. We plead for your understanding on this matter. We don’t want to hurt anybody, but we have a duty to save residents from contracting the virus”, he stated. Addressing journalists after shutting down the Magic Land park by the Abuja city gate, Attah expressed sympathies with the residents but said there would be more celebrations in the future if they abide by the safety protocol. He said; “We are truly pained doing this on this day but we have the responsibility to save lives and protect FCT residents from catching COVID-19. We see in large numbers, children who have come to these recreation centres to have the best of Christmas. They look obviously unhappy and we are feeling their pains and disappointment. There will be many Christmas, but please, let us not for this Christmas ruin many more to come.”

Previous articleChristians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja
Next articleBlack Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

theabujatimes
At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Read more
Trending

Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

theabujatimes
Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Read more
Trending

Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

theabujatimes
Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Read more
Trending

Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

theabujatimes
Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation’s capital, some...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reveals EPL games to determine relegation fight

theabujatimes
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the clubs next Premier League fixture in one week, will be crucial to their Premier League...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

CACOVID begins distribution of N23b palliatives to 1.7m households

COVID-19: Free Electricity for 2 Months, DisCos Promise Nigerians

Police arrest three suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

Foodgital In Partnership With Cakehut Hosts Fookfest