Sunday, September 27, 2020

Taxi drivers get App to compete with Uber, Bolt

Don't panic, we are flying for Nigeria's Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country's 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
FG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja

The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated the first Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), in the Federal Capital Territory, and handed it over to...
FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
Stiff competition looms in the taxi hailing market as conventional taxi drivers now have a mobile app that provides an alternative for Uber and Bolt users.

The app was launched by RideOntrac Limited following the recent protest by Uber and Bolt drivers in Abuja over unfavourable charges by the two foreign taxi hailing companies. Managing Director, RideOntrac, Aisha Bello, described the app as a new concept in taxi hailing where the driver pays only N2, 000 a month to do as many trips as he wishes. According to Bello, the company has already launched the app in Lagos and Abuja, adding that it would go nationwide by mid-October.

He explained that the app, ‘RideOntrac’ was available for free on Google’s playstore and could be downloaded and used for free from now till October 15 as part of the Independence Day promo. He cited the hardship Nigerians were experiencing at the hands of foreign operators as the main drive for the innovation, adding that the app also features a secure and reliable means to use the popular green taxis in Abuja known as Along.

Commenting on the recent protests by Uber and Bolt drivers in Abuja, Chairman of the company, Emeka Ken Nwabueze, called on taxi hailing companies to find ways to reduce the huge burden placed on the drivers.

Previous articleAllegations of fraud trail COVID-19 repeat tests
Next articleCourt dismisses ministry’s appeal, affirms Gusau as AFN president
