The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stepped up effort to boost electricity supply in the country with the commissioning of three new transformers in Lagos, Niger and Ekiti States.

The projects initiated under its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) included a 100MVA in Ejigbo; a 60MVA in Bida and 60/66MVA, 132/33kV power transformers in Ado Ekiti.

The new power transformers will increase electricity transmission capacity from 200MVA to 300MVA in Ejigbo Substation, 60MVA to 120MVA in Bida Substation and from 80MVA to 140MVA in Ado Ekiti Transmission Substation.

TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday the newly installed transformers were in addition to the several power transformer projects executed in the last one year in various substations across the country.

Prior to the installation of the three transformers, Mrs Mbah said the Ejigbo Substation had 100MVA, 60MVA and 40MVA transformers, Bida Transmission Substation had two units of 30MVA transformers, while Ado Ekiti had two units of 40MVA transformers.

She said the installation of the new transformers was pursuant to the present administration’s policy to transform the power sector for economic development and growth of the Nigerian economy.

The new 100MVA power transformer in Ejigbo, she said, increased bulk electricity to Ejigbo Substation for Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) to distribute to its customers in Ejigbo, Egbe, Oke-Afa, Shasha, Ikotun, Ijegun, Idimu Town and Lagos airport.

Also, the additional 60MVA 132/33kV transformer in Bida increased bulk power supply to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), with more power now available for distribution to households in Bida Town, Lemu, Army barracks, Dogo, Agaye Kacha and Kutigi through AEDC’s injection substation connected to this substation.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mbah said the new Ado Ekiti 60/66MVA 132/33kV transformer also increased Benin Electricity Distribution Company’s (IBEDC) capacity to give supply customers more stable and longer hours of electricity.

She said areas to benefit from the increased available electricity include Ado-Ekiti Metropolis, Ado-Ekiti University, Federal Polytechnic, Afe Babalola University, Ikere Ekiti, Aramoko, Ilawe and environs.

However, the TCN spokesperson said investments in the company’s grid expansion, would only impact positively on the social well-being of the benefiting communities ”if the Distribution Companies in the affected areas also make a commensurate investment in their networks”.

“Investment in the distribution network is essential because no matter how much TCN puts into expanding its capacity the only way consumers can derive maximum benefit from the investment is when corresponding investment is made in the Distribution networks,” Mrs Mbah said.

She said several projects are currently ongoing in its network nationwide.

She re-affirmed her firm’s resolve to continue to pursue and implement the incremental power policy of the federal government by consistently investing in capacity expansion initiatives through its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme.