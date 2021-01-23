TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Latest development around Sim Shagaya’s edutech product, uLesson, led amongst stories for the week, especially as it concerns Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Nigerian auto-tech company Autochek joined the league of Nigerian startups with footprints in Ghana. Also during the week, we recorded the launch of a new product, Avocat, built, by Rimotli Technologies, to facilitate legal services online.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Autochek’s expansion

During the week, we saw what reviewers describe as part of plans of Autochek to expand across African countries, where the Nigerian auto-tech startup announced opening its first office in Accra, Ghana.

The startup, with the development, continues on its mission to build digital solutions that will enhance and enable a seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa.

Recall that the startup recently raised a US$3.4 million pre-seed funding round to facilitate its pan-African expansion.

Scrapays’ venture

Two year old Scrapays came to spotlight during the week as it continues to fuse recycling, technology and finance clean-tech startup.

Its feature in the news was occasioned by the fact the startup continues to lead in its venture of helping businesses and households sell off their recyclable waste in a convenient manner and premium prices.

Founded by Tope Sulaimon, Boluwatife Arewa and Olumide Ogunleye; the startup uses USSD, mobile app, web app and Internet of Things (IoT) tech to facilitate the decentralised recovery of recyclable waste.

The uLesson expansion and raiser

After raising $7.5 million, leading Nigeria-based edutech platform, uLesson, on Tuesday declared its intention to expand offering to new markets.

According to the startup, this development was influenced by increasing market demands from countries currently without its presence.

Sim Shagaya, founder of uLesson, who commented on the development noted that since the launch of the platform in 2019, the team has been receiving messages requesting the availability of its services in other countries beyond Nigeria.

Launch of Avocat

What analysts have termed as a marriage between tech and law, Rimotli Technologies, a Nigerian startup, launched its new app, Avocat, to facilitate legal services online in Nigeria.

The app, according to Rimotli, will make legal services more accessible to all Nigerians.

Although, yet to launch its web version, the startup stated that the objective is to simplify and demystify access to lawyers and legal services while ensuring Nigerians can protect their human rights by always having legal aid just minutes away.

Remarks

These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week. Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.