Sunday, January 24, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Tech

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Must read

Trending

Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys “Tactical” Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

theabujatimes
The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Read more
Trending

Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

theabujatimes
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
Read more
Trending

INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

theabujatimes
AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
Read more
theabujatimes

Latest development around Sim Shagaya’s edutech product, uLesson, led amongst stories for the week, especially as it concerns Nigerian tech ecosystem. 

Nigerian auto-tech company Autochek joined the league of Nigerian startups with footprints in Ghana. Also during the week, we recorded the launch of a new product, Avocat, built, by Rimotli Technologies, to facilitate legal services online.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Autochek’s expansion 

During the week, we saw what reviewers describe as part of plans of Autochek to expand across African countries, where the Nigerian auto-tech startup announced opening its first office in Accra, Ghana.

The startup, with the development, continues on its mission to build digital solutions that will enhance and enable a seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa.

Recall that the startup recently raised a US$3.4 million pre-seed funding round to facilitate its pan-African expansion.

Scrapays’ venture 

Two year old Scrapays came to spotlight during the week as it continues to fuse recycling, technology and finance clean-tech startup.

Its feature in the news was occasioned by the fact the startup continues to lead in its venture of helping businesses and households sell off their recyclable waste in a convenient manner and premium prices.

Founded by Tope Sulaimon, Boluwatife Arewa and Olumide Ogunleye; the startup uses USSD, mobile app, web app and Internet of Things (IoT) tech to facilitate the decentralised recovery of recyclable waste.

The uLesson expansion and raiser

After raising $7.5 million, leading Nigeria-based edutech platform, uLesson, on Tuesday declared its intention to expand offering to new markets.

According to the startup, this development was influenced by increasing market demands from countries currently without its presence.

Sim Shagaya, founder of uLesson, who commented on the development noted that since the launch of the platform in 2019, the team has been receiving messages requesting the availability of its services in other countries beyond Nigeria.

Launch of Avocat

What analysts have termed as a marriage between tech and law, Rimotli Technologies, a Nigerian startup, launched its new app, Avocat, to facilitate legal services online in Nigeria.

The app, according to Rimotli, will make legal services more accessible to all Nigerians. 

Although, yet to launch its web version, the startup stated that the objective is to simplify and demystify access to lawyers and legal services while ensuring Nigerians can protect their human rights by always having legal aid just minutes away.

Remarks

These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week.  Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.

Previous articleFG Set To Evacuate 600 Nigerians Stranded In Saudi Arabia
Next articleAmotekun Arrest School Kids For Calling Themselves ‘Naira Marley’
- Advertisement -

More articles

Tech

WhatsApp shifts update deadline to May 15

theabujatimes
WhatsApp has extended the deadline by which its two billion users must either accept its updated terms and conditions or stop using the...
Read more
Tech

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Smartphone Debuts In Nigeria

theabujatimes
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 Series, the flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.
Read more
Tech

WhatsApp tries to reassure users following Facebook data sharing backlash

theabujatimes
As reported by MacRumors, Whatsapp is trying to reassure users about their privacy after news broke that the app would now be sharing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys “Tactical” Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

theabujatimes
The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Read more
Trending

Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

theabujatimes
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
Read more
Trending

INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

theabujatimes
AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
Read more
Sports

Brendand Rodgers Backs Iheanacho To Replace Jamie Vardy At Leicester City (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to step up in Jamie Vardy’s absence. Vardy is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Broadband penetration hits 45.4%, as Reps commend NCC on sector’s developemt

NCC Alerts Nigerians On Phishing Scams, E-Frauds

NSA inaugurates committee to review cyber policy

Banks in panic update of servers