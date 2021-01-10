TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Bolt, Uber operating illegally in Abuja, says president of taxi union

theabujatimes
The President of Abuja Painted Taxi, Comrade Shehu Shugabi Yar’adua decried the illegal operational activities of Bolt and Uber transport services in...
Trending

Edo APC To Appeal Abuja High Court Judgement

theabujatimes
The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), has...
Trending

Group wants NSCDC, SSS operatives who assaulted journalists sanctioned

theabujatimes
A group, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), on Saturday called on the heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and...
Trending

Detention of Sowore, others shows pattern of repression by Nigerian authorities -Amnesty International

theabujatimes
THE Amnesty International (AI) says the detention of Omoyele Sowore and four other persons has demonstrated the continued pattern of repression by...
theabujatimes

With Elon Musk emerging as the world’s richest man, displacing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos; the week goes down in history as a significant week where tech continues to determine who remains as the foremost, richest personality.

Home, in Nigeria, we recorded new launches in the industry and saw the opening of another opportunity window for entrepreneurs within the industry through the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Amazon and Aella, during the week, entered into partnership to offer unbanked Nigerians access to credit facilities.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Incubation programme for tech startups

During the week, Ventures Platform Hub’s social impact group, Ventures Platform Foundation, has launched a new incubation programme targeting Nigerian startups.

Being a pro-government initiative, the newly formed venture hopes that the venture will support startups utilising tech to establish accountability and transparency within the Nigerian government’s Covid-19 response.

Amazon partners Aella

Amazon, Aella to offer unbanked Nigerians access to credit facilities

Nigerian single-point financial service and payment solution provider, Aella App, announced during the week of its new deal working with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to empower unbanked Nigerians through quick access to credit and other financial services.

According to the duo, the development will see Aella utilising Amazon Rekognition for identity verification. The Amazon Rekognition, which is a fully managed computer vision service, enables developers to analyze images and videos for a variety of uses, including face identification and verification, media intelligence, custom industrial automation, and workplace safety.

TEEP opens call for application

Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP) has opened calls for applications for the seventh edition of its opportunity window to provide African startups with training, mentorship and US$5,000 in funding.

Run by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the programme is a 10-year, US$100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs by 2024. Aside accessing funding, successful candidates will also gain access to the TEF network of startups.

Nigeria’s Spleet expansion plans

Also, Nigerian prop-tech startup Spleet sets out plans to expand venture into Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya. This development comes as the venture transits towards an Airbnb-style self-hosting model for Nigerians travelling abroad.

Reports established that the four year old startup was founded from the need to find rentals with flexible payment options in Lagos as opposed to the usual one or two year upfront payment options.

Remarks

These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week.  Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.

Regulatory impacts on telecoms sector in 2020

theabujatimes
ADEYEMI ADEPETUN, in this report, examines the roles regulations played in shaping growth of the telecoms sector in the last one year.
Tech

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones from January 1 -Report

theabujatimes
A new WhatsApp update will prevent the popular messaging app from working on millions of phones from 1 January 2021.
Tech

A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria's tech space

theabujatimes
s the winning startups were given the opportunity to engage with industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs. Also, during the...
Kaduna health commissioner Mohammed-Baloni contracts COVID-19

theabujatimes
Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has tested positive for coronavirus. Mohammed-Baloni made this known via her Twitter handle on...
