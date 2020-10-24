Tension in Abuja over fear of attacks

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are presently living in fear over rumors that there might be attacks from hoodlums after the Juma’at prayers.

Worsening the situation has been in viral circulation on social media of audio recordings of such plans.

Parents who spoke with our reporters said they got calls from their children’s and wards’ schools to come and get them.

The parents were also seen rushing to pick their children from school over the unconfirmed information.

In Kubwa there has already been reports of attacks and people running helter-skelter.

“It is like a war zone. People are running helter skelter. Shops are closing. There is tension here now,” a resident of the area said on the phone.

Another resident from Dutse,who spoke to The Nation on the development said: “There’s a rising tension now at Dutse axis. Folks are spreading fears that there’s a planned reprisal attack during or after Juma’at prayer and this is causing many traders to hurriedly close shops.

“Many residents around the area are also passing around the news.

“The authorities might want to (if not already done) take measures to prevent merchants of conflicts from taking advantage”.

Even in Kuje, the military are still positioned at strategic places due to the #EndSARS protesters.

The nation’s capital has been in fear since suspected hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.

The activities of the hoodlums has led to several deaths across the city in the past week.