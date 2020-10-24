Sunday, October 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Tension in Abuja over fear of attacks

Must read

Sports

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Old Trafford clash still has ‘big game’ feeling

abujatimes
Chelsea's trip to Manchester United still has the feeling of a "big game", says Blues boss Frank Lampard, as he searches for...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja

abujatimes
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCT ), Muhammad Bello, said security operatives had arrested some hoodlums who infiltrated the...
Read more
Trending

Tension in Abuja over fear of attacks

abujatimes
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are presently living in fear over rumors that there might be attacks from hoodlums after...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

abujatimes
Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT). The incident...
Read more
abujatimes

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are presently living in fear over rumors that there might be attacks from hoodlums after the Juma’at prayers.

Worsening the situation has been in viral circulation on social media of audio recordings of such plans.

Parents who spoke with our reporters said they got calls from their children’s and wards’ schools to come and get them.

The parents were also seen rushing to pick their children from school over the unconfirmed information.

In Kubwa there has already been reports of attacks and people running helter-skelter.

“It is like a war zone. People are running helter skelter. Shops are closing. There is tension here now,” a resident of the area said on the phone.

Another resident from Dutse,who spoke to The Nation on the development said: “There’s a rising tension now at Dutse axis. Folks are spreading fears that there’s a planned reprisal attack during or after Juma’at prayer and this is causing many traders to hurriedly close shops.

“Many residents around the area are also passing around the news.

“The authorities might want to (if not already done) take measures to prevent merchants of conflicts from taking advantage”.

Even in Kuje, the military are still positioned at strategic places due to the #EndSARS protesters.

The nation’s capital has been in fear since suspected hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.

The activities of the hoodlums has led to several deaths across the city in the past week.

Previous articleGunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja
Next articlePolice Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja

abujatimes
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCT ), Muhammad Bello, said security operatives had arrested some hoodlums who infiltrated the...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

abujatimes
Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT). The incident...
Read more
Trending

Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

abujatimes
A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Old Trafford clash still has ‘big game’ feeling

abujatimes
Chelsea's trip to Manchester United still has the feeling of a "big game", says Blues boss Frank Lampard, as he searches for...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja

abujatimes
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCT ), Muhammad Bello, said security operatives had arrested some hoodlums who infiltrated the...
Read more
Trending

Tension in Abuja over fear of attacks

abujatimes
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are presently living in fear over rumors that there might be attacks from hoodlums after...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

abujatimes
Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT). The incident...
Read more
Business

COVID-19: Guinness Extends Support to Kebbi, Abuja, Others

abujatimes
As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, beverage giant, Guinness Nigeria Plc has extended its ‘Water...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Reps minority caucus restates call for sack of Service Chiefs

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients in Abuja haven’t been paid for 3...

CAC demands dispatch conveyance of certificates

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having an open marriage – Ebuka’s...