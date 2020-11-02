Monday, November 2, 2020

Thai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn said, “We love them all the same” of protesters who seek to curb his powers and he called Thailand “the land of compromise” on Sunday in his first direct public comments on months of demonstrations.

The king responded to Channel 4 News questions during a walkabout with thousands of yellow-shirted royalists, putting on their biggest show of support since the start of protests that also seek the removal of the government.

When asked what he would say to the protesters, the king said, “We love them all the same.” Asked if there was room for compromise, he said “Thailand is the land of compromise.”

The Palace has made no official comment on protests that began by seeking the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha before breaking a longstanding taboo by calling for curbs on the king’s powers.

Protesters want to reverse changes that gave him personal control of some army units and a palace fortune valued in tens of billions of U.S. dollars.

The biggest protests have drawn tens of thousands of people. There was no official estimate for Sunday’s crowd.

Royalist leader Warong Dechgitvigrom, who has been trying to rally people to counter the protesters, said the king had told him to “help get the truth out.”

Prayuth’s government banned protests last month and arrested many of the best-known leaders, but the emergency measures were canceled after they backfired by drawing many more people onto Bangkok streets.

Prayuth has said he will not resign and rejects accusations that elections last year were engineered for his benefit. 

Turkey continues rescue work after quake, death toll hits 81

Rescue efforts continued in eight buildings in western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, authorities said, as the death toll from Friday’s...
England to enter new lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent...
Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Defying strict rules that restrict gatherings to five people during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators walked through central Warsaw streets carrying black umbrellas,...
