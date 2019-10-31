The Dome, a state of the art destination for recreation and

entertainment, with facilities such as bowling alley, serene garden,

pool, fitness centre, banquet hall, restaurant, VIP lounge, cigar room

amongst others, is one of Abuja’s premium entertainment centres.

Abuja Times in Conjunction with The Dome, on the 24th of October, hosted

a private Food Tasting event filled with some of Abuja’s elite and

cosmopolites. The highlight of the evening was the debut of the new chef

called Chef Kumar. The attendees were in high spirits as they tasted the

delicious meals prepared by the chef.