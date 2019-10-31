The Dome, a state of the art destination for recreation and
entertainment, with facilities such as bowling alley, serene garden,
pool, fitness centre, banquet hall, restaurant, VIP lounge, cigar room
amongst others, is one of Abuja’s premium entertainment centres.
Abuja Times in Conjunction with The Dome, on the 24th of October, hosted
a private Food Tasting event filled with some of Abuja’s elite and
cosmopolites. The highlight of the evening was the debut of the new chef
called Chef Kumar. The attendees were in high spirits as they tasted the
delicious meals prepared by the chef.