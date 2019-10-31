SHARE

    The Dome, a state of the art destination for recreation and 
    entertainment, with facilities such as bowling alley, serene garden, 
    pool, fitness centre, banquet hall, restaurant, VIP lounge, cigar room 
    amongst others, is one of Abuja’s premium entertainment centres.

    Abuja Times in Conjunction with The Dome, on the 24th of October, hosted 
    a private Food Tasting event filled with some of Abuja’s elite and 
    cosmopolites. The highlight of the evening was the debut of the new chef 
    called Chef Kumar. The attendees were in high spirits as they tasted the 
    delicious meals prepared by the chef.

