The Fashion awards nominations for 2019 have been announced, with Daniel Lee receiving four nods – three individually and one for Bottega Veneta – only eight months after he presented his first collection for the Italian luxury brand.
The “Bottega effect” has been one of the year’s biggest fashion stories, with the brand’s woven leather sandals and handbags quickly becoming front-row catnip and fodder for high-street copies.
Lee is up for accessories designer of the year, British womenswear designer of the year and overall designer of the year, while the label has been nominated for brand of the year.
Previously director of ready-to-wear at Celine, where he worked alongside Phoebe Philo, Lee is in his first role as creative director.
Jonathan Anderson received three nominations for the second year in a row, including British womenswear designer of the year for his work at his eponymous label JW Anderson and as the creative director of the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. His work at Loewe has also earned him nominations for accessories designer of the year and designer of the year.
Last year’s British womenswear designer of the year award went to Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy, and was presented by the Duchess of Sussex, whose wedding dress was created by the designer. It has not yet been announced who will be presenting this year’s awards, but Meghan is not expected to make an appearance.
The British Fashion Council, which organises the event, will be hoping that Rihanna attends, to bring some stardust to proceedings. Her label, Fenty, received its first independent nomination in the urban luxe category, having being nominated as Fenty Puma in 2017.
Simon Porte Jacquemus – the French designer behind preposterously proportioned Instagram hit designs such as a giant straw hat and a 5.2cm (2in) micro handbag – is up for accessories designer of the year and brand of the year.
Kim Jones, the artistic director at Dior Mens, who was honoured with the BFC’s inaugural trailblazer award in 2018, has also been recognised this year, receiving nominations for accessories designer of the year, British menswear designer of the year and designer of the year.
Phoebe English was the only designer to receive nominations for the British emerging talent award in both menswear and womenswear categories, for her own label.
Giorgio Armani was announced as the winner of the outstanding achievement award earlier this year, while Naomi Campbell was named the recipient of the fashion icon award.
The BFC had also previously revealed its second annual list of 100 new wave creatives as part of the awards. This aims to recognise young talent and innovators including “image-makers, hair and makeup artists, florists, set designers, creative directors, digital influencers and stylists”.
The awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 2 December. The event has previously been invitation-only, but this year tickets are available to the public.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Accessories designer of the year
- Alessandro Michele for Gucci
- Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
- Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
- Kim Jones for Dior Men
- Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
Brand of the year
- Bottega Veneta
- Gucci
- Jacquemus
- Loewe
- Prada
British menswear designer of the year
- Craig Green for Craig Green
- Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
- Kim Jones for Dior Men
- Martine Rose for Martine Rose
- Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British womenswear designer of the year
- Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
- John Galliano for Maison Margiela
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe
- Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
- Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British menswear emerging talent
- Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
- Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
- Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
- Phoebe English for Phoebe English
- Sofia Prantera for Aries
British womenswear emerging talent
- Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
- Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
- Phoebe English for Phoebe English
- Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
- Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Business leader
- Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
- José Neves for Farfetch
- Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
- Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
- Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Designer of the year
- Alessandro Michele for Gucci
- Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe
- Kim Jones for Dior Men
- Miuccia Prada for Prada
Model of the year
- Adesuwa Aighewi
- Adut Akech
- Adwoa Aboah
- Kaia Gerber
- Winnie Harlow
Urban luxe
- Alyx
- Fenty
- Marine Serre
- Martine Rose
- Moncler Genius