The Flagship National Tourism and Transport Summit Holds in Abuja

Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and the Nigerian Tourism and Transportation Community, welcome delegates, Exhibitors, Guests and visitors to the International Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2020.

The 2020 edition of the International Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo and its cogent theme: Repositioning Tourism and Transportation Connectivity and Mobility to Revitalize the Economy is coming on the hills of the dwindling fortunes of global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Tourism and Transportation industries being the hardest hit.

Reason for this is not farfetched as the two industries survive on the movement of people. Therefore, with restrictions placed on movement and subsequent lockdown, the fortunes of both industries became terribly affected. The world all over, efforts are now being made at reviving every affected sector so that normal economic activities can pick up and life resumes well for all.

The urgent and impeccable need to explore the inherent benefits of the Tourism industry in synergy with the transportation sector cannot be overstressed taking into cognizance job creation and employment opportunities offered by the two industries for both skilled and non-skilled labour force as a socio-economic driver in the diversification of national economies for increased and improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and socio-economic transformation which is in line with the Next Level Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This year’s edition of the Summit and Expo is taking into consideration the interdependency of tourism activities viz-a-viz other lined MDAs and organizations for the overall success of the industry in particular and the national economy as a whole. This explains why even at the preparatory level of the Summit and Expo, membership of the Main Organizing Committee cuts across all segments of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies besides the Tourism and Transportation Ministries, such as Security Agencies, Infrastructure providers, Financial institutions, Agencies in charge of manpower development and capacity building, Regulatory arms of government, etc.

As its flagship development programmes for the promotion of tourism in the country, the Institute has initiated and staged two editions of the Annual Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo since 2018 in partnership with the Federal Ministries of Transportation and Information and Culture as well as critical stakeholders in the Organized Private sector aimed at deepening the understanding of the inter-play and inter-face between Tourism and other critical sectors of the national economy.

The Federal Government of Nigeria in her drive to reposition the economy has consistently been supportive of the organization and hosting of the Transportation Tourism Summit and Expo in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other Government Ministries/Agencies and Non-Government Organizations together with the private stakeholders across the transportation modes, tourism and hospitality value chain for sustainable economic growth and development.

This year’s edition of Repositioning Tourism and Transportation Connectivity and Mobility to Revitalize the Economy as a theme, has an international dimension with participation from the international community.

The key area of focus that has always been the connectivity brought by road, rail, air and maritime transport is at the heart of tourism development, providing substantial economic benefits for all those involved in the tourism value chain. It is against this backdrop that the International Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo is organized to bring together key players in the two industries in particular and other critical and linked MDAs and organization for a healthy dialogue and interface aimed at strengthening the links between both sectors and maximizing their impact on employment, inclusive growth and sustainable economic development.

Tourism and transportation can play pivotal roles in creating employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly through their linkages to local economic activities, raising income at both household and national levels, improving the balance of payments and driving economic growth. Their importance in promoting economic cooperation, trade and cultural exchange, both at the regional and international levels make them fundamental for the sustainable development of all nations.

It is also believed that a functional Tourism and transportation industries can contribute to building economic links that bridge the gaps between developed and developing countries by enhancing cooperation, especially in infrastructure development, human capital and resource development, promotion and marketing.

However, for Tourism and Transportation industries to achieve these lofty goals, they must be operated and carried out on the basis of careful, strategic planning with the broad involvement and active participation of all stakeholders, in a way that not only increases revenues at the national and local levels; improves the quality of life and well-being of the population; expands business frontiers and opportunities; but also capitalizes on and tap from modern scientific and technological advances for the general good of the national economy.

The event as a whole, offers a unique opportunity for policy makers, regulators, entrepreneurs, key players in both the tourism and transport sectors of the economy, investors, numerous esteemed customers and the general public to engage in an All-Participatory discourse aimed at chatting the desired synergy, collaboration and connective inter-play between the two sectors for maximum economic benefits of the country.

Therefore, a coordinated effort of all stakeholders is needed in order to promote a greater understanding of the value of partnerships as an implementation tool towards fostering sustainable growth and development of both industries.

Participants at the two-day event will be drawn from major key players and stakeholders in the transportation and tourism sectors such as the air transportation; i.e. airlines, tour and travel operators, administrators of the aviation industry; the maritime industry which includes sea transport, boats and sea cruising operators; Road Transportation including major transport owners, car hire services, Uber, Road Traffic and Safety Agencies including the FRSC, Motor Insurance Companies; State Transport Ministries and Agencies; Rail Transport Services.

Others are operators of the Tourism and Hospitality industry including tourism resort operators, National Parks Services; museums and monuments, State Tourism Ministries and Boards, Festivals and tourism events managers; Hoteliers, Restaurateurs and fast food operators; conferences and events managers; as well as service providers in the banking, oil and gas industries.

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo programme will consist of Tourism Transportation Summit, Exhibition-B2B and G2B sessions, Tourism Transport Fellowship inductions and The Gala Night.

The National Tourism Transportation Summit- will deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism viz-a-viz other related key players within the value chain of the two industries. The Summit will adopt global perspective throughout due to the international dimension of the 2020 edition. It will make regulatory and enforcement agencies, national, states and local governments to reappraise and have a better understanding of the importance of tourism transportation interface to local, state and national economies, and their impact on community regeneration and employment opportunities.

The Expo content of the event has a primary objective to create a platform among all major stakeholders at both national and international levels as well as public and private sectors to interact in a serene atmosphere with customers and investors leading to a healthy understanding of the connectivity and operational ease of cooperation between the two industries. It is to further provide the platform for operators in the aviation, road, railways, maritime, and those within the hospitality and tourism value chain to showcase their products and services to consumers, business membership organizations and to the regulatory agencies.

The Tourism Transport Summit ITPN Membership and Fellowship induction is instituted to recognize and foster excellence in the Tourism industry and the related fields of operations critical to the sector. The induction allows the industry to recognize those individuals, organizations and events that have gone over and above board to offer superior tourism transport experiences. The investiture is meant to encourage the individuals and organizations to keep providing the diverse range of high-quality tourism transport services so that tourists keep coming back year after year.

Following on from the induction and investiture session is the Gala Night. This is to offer leisure moments to participants, guests and visitors to the Summit and Expo in an informal environment to refresh cool off with sumptuous meals refreshing drinks as well as socialize; an integral aspect of tourism and hospitality which Nigeria and Nigerians are well known for.