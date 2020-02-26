Judge Justice Bello has brought justice to nearly 4,000 wrongly detained prisoners in jail in Nigeria



He was able to have 14 inmates released in a day who had minor charges such as issuing dud checks, failing to pay small fines, and those who had remand in prison longer than their maximum sentence for their alleged.



In 2016, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello began visiting prisons in his own jurisdiction, and the following year a presidential committee on prison reform and decongestion was established, which is led by Justice Bello and funded by the federal attorney general.



The judge has visited 36 prisons and ordered the release of 3,822 inmates – about 5% of the Nigerian prison population.



Justice Bello believes it is his responsibility to help in decongesting prisons and addressing issue with defendants in prison without going to court.

Chukwudi, spent almost five years incarcerated before being released on bail in 2016 because he was accused by SARS but not formally charged, with purchasing a stolen vehicle. While in prison his father died and friends and family abandoned him due to shame.



Now he is the pastor of a church known as the Transformation Ministry that supports former inmates returning to civilian life.



Remand inmates make up about 69% of Nigeria’s prison population. While this is not high compared to many western countries, the length of time they spend awaiting trial is. In prisons where this data is available, most defendants have been on remand for between one and four years, some for more than a decade.



In Rivers State, 14 people were awaiting trial for 15 years and had never been taken to court. Justice Bello helped in securing their release.

Many case reflect extreme poverty. One case of a pregnant woman who was accused of stealing cassava was awaiting trial for four years, and had miscarried shortly after arriving in prison.



Inmates are usually treated poorly and face severe cases of maltreatment making prison very dangerous. Some have attained some level of mental deterioration because of the horrendous nature of the environment they live in.



Cims, an information management system, has been introduced to help officials see into the systems in order to detect and manage problems.

been partially implementing in 16 states, but only one prison is making full use of the platform, which alerts the attorney general if an inmate stays on remand beyond 90 days, and allows officials to identify and hold to account officials and departments that cause unreasonable delays.

Source: The Guardian