The Management Committee of student loans can decide about an additional loan of EUR 1 000 on a case-by-case basis

Student grants are need-based. Parental income determines eligibility. They are provided through the national social security system for students who return to higher education. Annual grant amounts are between EUR 362 and 2 469. Interest is between 0 and 3 %, depending on the income of the student, and the loan needs to be repaid at the latest three years after graduation. Belgium – german – grants and loans Student grants are need-based. Parental income determines eligibility. Annual grant amounts are between EUR 362 and 2 469 and are paid by the Ministry of the German-speaking Community.

Interest is between 0 and 3 %, depending on the income of the student, and the loan needs to be repaid at the latest three years after graduation. The loans are managed by the Province of Liege, and the Management Committee responsible for student loans can decide about an additional loan of EUR 1 500 on a case-by-case basis. However, no students actually took out a loan in . Belgium – german – grants and loans Student grants are need-based. Parental income determines eligibility, and students must be 35 years old or younger to be eligible. Annual grant amounts are between EUR 362 and 2 469, and are paid by the Ministry of the German-speaking Community.

Province guaranteed loans of EUR 1 000 are available for a full first cycle programme and EUR 1 500 for the second cycle. The loan can be used to cover studies in higher education institutions in the Province of Liege and for short-term credit mobility abroad (including the Flemish Community and other parts of the French Community of Belgium). Interest rates are 0-3 %, depending on the student’s income. The loan needs to be repaid three years after graduation. The loans are managed by the Province of Liege. An additional loan of EUR 1 500 can be awarded on a case-by-case basis. No students took out a loan in . Bosnia and Herzegovina – grants and loans There are no need-based grants.

Responsible ministries of education at entity and cantonal level award merit-based public grants to full-time students with Bosnian and Herzegovina citizenship in public universities. The eligibility criteria include both need- and merit-based elements, such as the minimum grade obtained should be 8/10, performance (1st-3rd place) in national or international competitions, parents’ income and employment status. The monthly grant ranges from BAM 100 to BAM 800 and is available for 12 months each year until graduation. Further grants for students are provided by local government.

The possibility exists to take out loans of EUR 1 000 for the first cycle and EUR 1 500 for the second cycle

