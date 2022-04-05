The module also included an excursion to the Bank of England because it’s an important institution for trade

Modules are tpus, and many make use of London as a learning environment with excursions and fields trips in and around the city.

UCL offers accommodation in the heart of London and the Summer School also offers a programme of social and cultural events to help you make the most of your time in the capital.

UCL is consistently ranked among the world’s top universities (ranked #8 in the world overall, QS 2022) and the UCL Summer School offers students a unique opportunity to experience life as a UCL student. 98% of students in 2019 said they would recommend our programme to a friend.

In summer 2019 we welcomed students of over 50 nationalities, from over 250 universities around the world, making the UCL Summer School a truly international experience in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

I was interested in the module because it’s linked to what I’m studying at home and I can transfer the credit

A lot of our teachers have done their own research at UCL; for example, today’s lecturer has done studies into crime and social media and she’s just published her findings so it was cool to learn about that directly from the source. We’ve had guest lecturers too so we get exposed to a lot of different peoples’ viewpoints … The highlight for me however was taking a trip to the Old Bailey where we sat in on two murder cases. That was just crazy and such a unique experience.

The class is quite diverse; we come from all over the world so there is a nice range of opinions and experiences. The teaching is a bit different to home – my favourite thing is that it’s not so dense where you end up having trouble with it or not enjoying it but you still gain a lot of useful information. We’ve had two field trips; one to the King’s Cross redevelopment area and another one to the Eastern Cluster – a group of skyscrapers in the city of London and one of the city’s most important opportunity areas’. When we were there we talked about the buildings and their surroundings. We talked about policy and thought about how the buildings affect the area around them.

With a wide range of undergraduate credit-bearing modules on offer from many of our renowned academic departments, you can choose the subject best suited to your academic or personal interests

I’m really interested in stories and how we tell them, why we tell them, how they make us feel; so I was interested in taking a module that would give me some context on some of the most commonly told stories of all time. For example, you take stories like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White stories that Disney in the US has largely popularised and made commercial and look at where these stories actually come from and why we are still telling them in 2018 when they were written in the 1800’s. Then look at how we’ve developed them and how we’ve turned them into different kinds of art.

I also wanted to study it here in the UK with Brexit and everything going on, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to learn more about that. We learn a lot about trade theory and I think that’ll be very useful for when I return to study in Brazil: I’m probably going to be a little bit ahead of the other students on my International Relations course! Afterwards we even got to do some sightseeing with our lecturer which was very nice!