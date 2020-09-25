The Paradise Abuja, NCDMB partner FGDC for World Corporate Golf Challenge

As preparations gathers momentum for the 2020 World Corporate Golf Challenge 2020 organised by Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), an Abuja-based property giant, The Paradise, and Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have thrown their weights behind the competition, the organisers have revealed.

FGDC’s Chief Executive Officer, Remi Olukoya, on Wednesday revealed that Singleton single malt whiskey, a brand on the stable of Guinness, has also partnered the event, while Ibom Air and Jungle Filmworks are some of the other socially responsible organisations that have keyed into the competition.

He disclosed that corporate teams have started jostling for a space in the team, adding that with their sponsorship, The Paradise Abuja and NCDMB are each eligible to field five teams that can potentially represent Nigeria at the world finals in Cascais, Portugal.

He listed other teams as Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (Petan), Banwo & Ighodalo, Jungle Filmworks, Noblegate Projects Limited, Uptown Printing Limited, GFD Energy Limited, Chelsea Hotels, FIDES, Greenbase Engineering, Dabpoint Nigeria Limited, Julius Fadairo & Co, Consultant Collaborative Partnership (CCP), Abubjamil Nigeria Limited, Canal International Limited, CITEC Estates and Infinity Trust Mortgage Plc, among others.