Friday, December 11, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

The world is laughing at Nigeria, says Simi

Must read

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more
Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
Read more
theabujatimes

Nigerian singer, Simi, recently weighed in on the mass refusal of employees of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to work.

The singer and mother of one lamented the neglect in Nigeria’s educational sector saying the odds are always against the average Nigerian.

Simi also accused Nigerian leaders of dashing the hopes of its citizens saying most Nigerian youths spend half of their lives trying to survive due to fewer opportunities in the country.

“Higher institutions are on strike for months almost, if not every, year. The odds are always stacked against the average Nigerian. You spend the first half of your life just trying to survive. To eat. To catch up. When you finally decide to settle, you don’t have enough to do even that,” she tweeted via her official Twitter page.

Continuing, she wrote, “Taking away the hopes and dreams of the youth. Destroying their futures so they’re ready to settle for crumbs. Just so they can live to see the next day and fight for more crumbs. Because they’re not your children, their futures don’t matter? Shame on you!!

“If the leaders in our own country can’t have compassion for their people, then what can we really do? They get into power and abuse it, abuse the people they should be serving. The rest of the world laughing at the so-called giant of Africa. Shame on all of you!!”

Previous articleOjudu to PDP Reps: Stop the mischief on Osinbajo’s 2015 tweet
Next articleFIFA Ranking: Eagles finish 2020 as Africa’s fifth best
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
Life & Arts

‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

theabujatimes
Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide...
Read more
Life & Arts

MAYORKUN: Davido’s best gamble in four years

theabujatimes
This feeling, it’s so amazing I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more
Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
Read more
Headlines

Nigeria’s Recession Could Last Up to 2023 – World Bank

theabujatimes
The Would Bank (WB) has predicted three years of economic recession for Nigeria except economic reforms are sustained. "In...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abiodun donates house, cash to Laycon, BBN winner

Coronavirus: World celebrates Easter despite lockdown

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looking dashing for the night at the Golden Globes 2017

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land sweeps awards as Moonlight wins...

#BBNaija: Lucy evicted from big brother house