Thursday, February 4, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

THIS IS GOOD!! Tottenham Donate £100,000 Of Player Fines To Hospital

Must read

Trending

420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This...
Read more
Trending

‘No plan to move sports festival to Abuja’

theabujatimes
Officials of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, have...
Read more
Trending

FG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports

theabujatimes
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a contract worth about N1.3bn for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range...
Read more
Trending

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. He...
Read more
theabujatimes

Tottenham have given £100,000 of player fines to a hospital as a ‘thank you’ for work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Middlesex University Hospital will receive the sum, which has been raised from fines for rule breaches during lockdown periods.

In January, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed his anger over Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso attending a party.

Chairman Daniel Levy said Spurs “ring-fence fine money for good causes”.

“We can think of no better cause to donate these funds to than North Mid’s ‘Thank You’ initiative for staff,” Levy added.

“NHS staff across the country continue to make sacrifices and put themselves at risk every day to save lives and we hope this contribution will go some way towards providing the recognition that these heroes deserve.”

The dressing rooms, medical area and media space at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were used to house hospital services from April to July last year.

North Middlesex University Hospital is still using an indoor car park at the stadium as a drive-through Covid-19 testing station for its staff, their families and local residents.

Previous articleLionel Messi Set To Sue 5 Suspects Who Leaked His €555m Barcelona Contract
Next article‘Allow All The Citizens To Buy AK47’ — Gov Ishaku To FG
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Lionel Messi Set To Sue 5 Suspects Who Leaked His €555m Barcelona Contract

theabujatimes
Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi is set to sue as many as five persons, who he believes leaked details of his €555m...
Read more
Sports

Premier League Hot Boy Jack Grealish Told To Snub Man United For Man City

theabujatimes
Jack Grealish has been urged to head for City over United if a move to Manchester is to be made at...
Read more
Sports

Ighalo pens two years and six months Al-Shabab deal

theabujatimes
Odion Ighalo, who was on loan at Manchester United for a year, has undergone the mandatory medicals ahead of a permanent deal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This...
Read more
Trending

‘No plan to move sports festival to Abuja’

theabujatimes
Officials of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, have...
Read more
Trending

FG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports

theabujatimes
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a contract worth about N1.3bn for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range...
Read more
Trending

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State. He...
Read more
Life & Arts

No Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars

theabujatimes
Popular talent manager, Teebillz has placed a bet on his estranged wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Kylian Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus

FIFA Ranking: Eagles finish 2020 as Africa’s fifth best

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Fuchs own goal and Nketiah strike seal...

FIFA Faces Lawsuit Over Treatment of Migrant Workers in Qatar