This may be the reason why there are dating sites that are dedicated for Cebuanas, like cebuanas

You probably come across cebuanas, and you’ve been wondering if you should sign up or not. Well, before you do that, it would be best to start reading this Cebuanas review first.

Cebuanas are what you call the Filipino women who are residing in the city of Cebu. Majority of Cebuanas are beautiful, and they know how to sing well. In fact, you can often see them joining singing contests both locally and internationally. But they are also often seen with foreigners since a lot of foreigners are now residing in Cebu. If you are planning to sign up for this online dating site, then reading this review will help.

Cebuanas Review

Cebuanas is one of the growing Filipino online dating sites, which caters to Filipino women from Cebu. It is a city that is located in the central region in the Philippines. People who will join the site will get the opportunity to meet beautiful and young Cebuana women, who are searching for a lifetime partner. While the site caters to Cebuana women, don’t be surprised if there are Filipino women from other parts of the Philippines.

Cebuanas’ Platform

One of the best things about Cebuana is that its platform is secure, comfortable to use and enjoyable. This means that finding an online partner will make it easier and safer for everyone. When it comes to searching a member, you can use different filters to make finding the right match easier.

You will also be able to see who are online and new members so that you can strike up a conversation with them. To make communications easier, Cebuanas have chat rooms and messaging feature for all your communication needs. As you all know, communication is one of the critical factors when it comes to relationships, and Cebuanas knows that. This is why they make sure that communicating with members will be more comfortable.

Additional Service

Another good thing about Cebuanas is that they offer an additional service. This service will allow you to give flowers to a member that you’ve been chatting from Cebu. It can be difficult to show your presence and warmth when you are in a long-distance relationship. So sending your Cebuana with flowers or even treating her to an excellent tour will surely put a genuine smile on her pretty face.

There are different packages of flowers to choose from. You can select the first package, which will cost you $, which comes with 500pesos cash, chocolates, and a dozen of beautiful red roses. You can also choose the package B, which comes with 200pesos money and a dozen of red roses. This will cost you $.

Joining Cebuanas

Joining and registering at Cebuanas is quite easy and is free. All you need is an email address that is valid so you can start creating your profile. Once you are done with your profile, the next thing that you can do is to explore the site and look for the member that you want. You can opt to check their photos or a video of themselves, so you know how the member acts and talks. Now, if you are interested in this particular member, you can send her a smile. This is a message that is automated, which is created as an icebreaker. If you want to communicate with her, you can always send an email.

Paid Membership

While Cebuanas has a free membership, you can also get a premium membership. Of course, with the premium membership, you’d be able to use other features. Here are some of the features that you’d be using if you upgraded your membership:

Your profile rank is higher than those with free membership.

Chances of receiving emails are high

You’d be able to access more information, including personal information.

Dedicated customer service to help you with your dating needs.

Full access to all of the feature of the site, including advanced search, chat, and email messaging.

Receive and send unlimited messages from and to members.

unlimited messages from and to members. Send a smile to a new member or initiate a conversation.

The monthly premium members of Cebuanas is $. Of course, if you get the three-month membership, you will only be paying $. Lastly, they have a first class premium membership, which is good for a year. The total cost for this is $.