Friday, October 23, 2020

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails 'brilliant' first start for new signing

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails 'brilliant' first start for new signing

Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start as "brilliant" after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna - but...
Edouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers

Edouard Mendy says he feels a responsibility to be a success at Chelsea in order to encourage other Premier League sides to...
South-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria

Governors of the South-west states have tasked security agencies to defend the country as the #EndSARS protests and activities of hoodlums escalated...
Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall,...
Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey’s first Arsenal start as “brilliant” after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna – but said there was more to come from the summer signing.

Partey put in a man-of-the-match performance for the Gunners in Austria, marshalling the visiting midfield in his first full 90 minutes for the club following his £40m move from Atletico Madrid on Transfer Deadline Day.

“He looked really solid, really comfortable, and I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open and took more chances, attacking spaces with some players,” Arteta said after the game.

“I think he was fantastic tonight and there is much more to come from him obviously.

“He needs his team-mates around him, it’s not about him. With the price we paid for him and the profile of him, he’s going to have a lot of people looking at him every single game.

“But it’s about the structure we have as a team, the flow, the unity and cohesion we have in the team, and he’s one piece of that and hopefully a big piece.”

Previous articleEdouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers
