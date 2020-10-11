Sunday, October 11, 2020

Thousands rally in Ivory Coast to protest President Ouattara’s bid for third term

Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

abujatimes
In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force...
Biden says 'chicanery' at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

abujatimes
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,”...
17 dead in bus-train collision in central Thailand

abujatimes
At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand,...
Buhari, Osinbajo's daughters join #EndSARS campaign

abujatimes
Daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have thrown their weights behind the growing campaign against the Special Armed...
abujatimes

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Ivory Coast’s commercial capital on Saturday to protest against President Alassane Ouattara’s plan to seek a third term in the Oct. 31 presidential election.

By early afternoon around 20,000 people had packed a 35,000 capacity stadium in Abidjan, chanting and dancing. Some held banners saying “The people say no to an illegal third term.”

Ouattara announced in August that he will seek another term following the sudden death of his handpicked successor.

The constitutional council has cleared him and three other candidates to run, but the opposition says Ouattara is violating the constitution by seeking another term and has called for a civil disobedience campaign.

The 78-year-old president, in power for a decade, says a 2016 constitutional change means his two-term limit has been reset.

Over a dozen people have been killed in violent protests, sparking memories of 2010-11, when 3,000 people died in the civil war following a disputed election that Ouattara won. Ivory Coast is the world’s top cocoa producing nation.

“My advice to President Ouattara is that Ivorians should sit down to discuss. We want peace. We don’t want war,” Eve Botti, a supporter of the FPI opposition party, told Reuters at the rally.

Sie Coulibaly, a supporter of former rebel leader Guillaume Soro, whose candidacy was rejected, said he came to the rally to say no to Ouattara’s third term. Soro is in exile in France.

Previous articleBuhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA
Next articleCBN directs banks to comply with SWIFT universal payment confirmations
EU to offer Mozambique support in tackling insurgency

abujatimes
The European Union will offer Mozambique support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the country’s north by rebels with links...
Mali frees 11 political and military figures

abujatimes
11 political and military figures arrested during the coup in Mali in August have been released, including former prime minister Boubou Cisse, the...
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 1.53 million as death toll hits 37,387

abujatimes
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent has reached 1,537,019 as of Thursday, the Africa Centers for...
INEC Declares Results In 12 Out Of 18 LGs In Ondo Guber Election

