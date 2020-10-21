Thursday, October 22, 2020

Three dead as hoodlums burn down police station, church in Abuja

abujatimes

The Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

The station and a church were said to have been razed during a clash between security operatives and hoodlums on Tuesday.

The incident was also said to have led to the death of three persons.

This is happening as the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of riot policemen nationwide to protect lives and property.

The IG also deployed police operatives to strengthen security around custodial facilities nationwide.

A statement on Tuesday, by the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, titled, ‘Attacks on police facilities, others: IG orders deployment of anti-riot police officers,’ explained that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on two custodial facilities and a police station in Edo State, on Monday.

Five rifles allegedly stolen from the police station were also recovered.

The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, M. Adamu, has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

” The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.”

The police enjoined the members of the public to avail the force with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from the correctional facilities.

The IG advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality “as the Force will henceforth, exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”

