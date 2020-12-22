Tuesday, December 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Time Has Come For Dele Alli To Quit Tottenham – Crouch

Must read

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
Read more
theabujatimes

Dele Alli needs to leave Tottenham amid talk of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, says Peter Crouch, with the former Spurs striker also admitting to being “worried” about Harry Winks’ future in north London.
Two England international midfielders have been struggling for regular game time under Jose Mourinho this season.

Both have figured prominently under a Portuguese tactician in the past, but other options are now being favoured – with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dominating in the engine room.

Alli has been introduced off the bench in Tottenham’s recent Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, but those outings have totalled just eight minutes and the 24-year-old was overlooked completely in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester.

It may be that he has to push for a move elsewhere when the next transfer window opens, with leading sides from France and Spain still said to be keen on buying into his ability despite recent struggles for consistency.

Crouch feels Alli has little choice but to move on, with the ex-Spurs frontman telling the Daily Mail:

“It’s time for him to go. I don’t like it when I see good players languishing on the sidelines and Alli has too much ability for it not to be utilised.

“I am worried about Harry Winks, too, and wonder whether he needs a fresh start.

“In terms of Dele, he has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

“We’ll see whether either of those moves come to fruition but I hope he has a fresh start to get his career back on track as he needs a new club.

“If he does not move soon, his career will stagnate because I think the fact Jose Mourinho didn’t include him on the bench [against Leicester] told you everything you need to know. There is no future for him in north London while Mourinho is in charge.”

Previous articleTimi Dakolo And Davido Working On A New Collaboration
Next articleLampard Confirms Chelsea’s Squad For EPL Clash
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Lampard Confirms Chelsea’s Squad For EPL Clash

theabujatimes
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has named the Blues’ squad to tackle West Ham United in tonight’s home Premier League tie.
Read more
Sports

Leicester dent Tottenham’s Premier League challenge

theabujatimes
Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge suffered a huge blow as Leicester moved above them into second with an impressive 2-0 away win...
Read more
Sports

Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 as rivalry renews in style

theabujatimes
Manchester United demolished Leeds 6-2 in the first league meeting between the sides for 16 years to bolster their Premier League title...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
Read more
Health

A Gift of Healthcare to Anambra People

theabujatimes
David-Chyddy Eleke writes that Hon Chris Azubogu, a member of the House of Representatives, has through his annual medical outreach given the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

Jordan 2016: Nigeria U-17 Girls Resume Training

Barca players set for €122m salary cut