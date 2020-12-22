Timi Dakolo And Davido Working On A New Collaboration

Nigerian Singers, Timi Dakolo, and Davido seem to be collaborating to drop something special for their fans soon.

Timi Dakolo via his Twitter on the 21st of December posted a picture of him and the DMW boss in the studio.

Music Producer, Cohbams Asuquo could also be seen in the studio working with them hinting at him being the producer of this song which isn’t a surprise as he has produced some of Timi’s songs before.

Timi captioned the picture with; “Timi Dakolo X Davido”. Details about the collaborations like the name and release date are yet to be unveiled.

This is coming after his collaboration with Olamide earlier in the year which is titled “Take”.