Sunday, October 4, 2020

Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed. The...
Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal

Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of...
Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
Buhari at UN Summit, Advocates Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Nuclear weapons’ trafficking constitutes a potential threat to international peace and security, and should therefore be eliminated, President Muhammadu Buhari warned yesterday.
National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and Chief Bisi Akande on Saturday honoured former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, during the wedding ceremony of their children in Abuja.

Also present at the event were political leaders from both the APC and Peoples Democratic Party, senators, business and top shots of various state governments.

The wedding between Aliyu Abubakar Atiku and Fatima Ribadu took place in the at Aso Drive area of Abuja.

Atiku, who bears the title of Wazirin Adamawa, is a member of the PDP, while Ribadu, once flirted with PDP, but is now a member of the APC.

