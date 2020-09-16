Wednesday, September 16, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next year

Must read

Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

abujatimes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal. The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire at...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next year

abujatimes
A decision on if and how many spectators will be able to attend next summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games may not...
Read more
Politics

FG, Labour Talks on Petrol Price Rise End in Stalemate

abujatimes
The talks between the federal government and the organised labour on the removal of petrol subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs...
Read more
Africa News

South Africa’s ANC Stalls Plan to Nationalize Central Bank

abujatimes
 A top South African ruling party official said plans to nationalize the central bank will be shelved as the government wrestles with...
Read more
abujatimes

A decision on if and how many spectators will be able to attend next summer’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games may not be taken until 2021, organisers have said.

The Games were postponed by 12 months in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there remains a great deal of uncertainty even around the rescheduled event which is now set to take place from July 23, 2021.

The chief executive of the organising committee, Toshiro Muto, said discussions were continuing regarding spectators, and what limits may need to be placed on capacity at the various Games venues.

“When it comes to the specific numbers and how much of the percentage of total capacity should be allowed, I can’t say whether that will be decided by December,” he said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“We need to keep a close eye on the situation with the Covid-19 spread. We shouldn’t make a decision right before Games time, but definitely we should observe the situation thoroughly.”

Capacity at professional sports events in Japan is currently limited to a maximum of 5,000.

The chair of the Games co-ordination commission, John Coates, said in an interview last week that the event would go ahead “with or without Covid-19”.

Asked about those comments, Muto said: “We are very confident we are on the same page and Mr Coates’ remarks are based on the precondition that the watertight measures against Covid-19 are fully deployed.”

Previous articleFG, Labour Talks on Petrol Price Rise End in Stalemate
Next articlePierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

abujatimes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal. The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire at...
Read more
Sports

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea: Timo Werner and Kai Havertz make debuts in opening win

abujatimes
Chelsea began their Premier League season with a 3-1 away win against Brighton as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz made their debuts.
Read more
Sports

Football Reality TV Show to Berth in Abuja

abujatimes
A reality football TV show organized by Goal Africa is set to hit the television screens from November. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

abujatimes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal. The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire at...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next year

abujatimes
A decision on if and how many spectators will be able to attend next summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games may not...
Read more
Politics

FG, Labour Talks on Petrol Price Rise End in Stalemate

abujatimes
The talks between the federal government and the organised labour on the removal of petrol subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs...
Read more
Africa News

South Africa’s ANC Stalls Plan to Nationalize Central Bank

abujatimes
 A top South African ruling party official said plans to nationalize the central bank will be shelved as the government wrestles with...
Read more
Business

Paxful lists investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies

abujatimes
Global bitcoin marketplace, Paxful has plans to strengthen operations in Nigeria with a presence in Lagos. Head of African...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Georges Leekens - New Algeria Senior Team Coach

Algeria Appoints New Coach

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract

Germany 1-1 Spain: Jose Gaya cancels out Timo Werner strike in...

PGA: Tiger Woods saves best until last and gears up for...