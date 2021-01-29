Toni Kroos Wants To Win His Fifth Champions League For Real Madrid (See What He Said)

Toni Kroos is determined to land a fifth Champions League crown with Real Madrid and ensure that he heads into retirement, whenever that day comes, with no regrets from his playing days.

The classy midfielder is only 31 years of age and has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon.

For him, there are still many more trophies to be chased down.

He has already experienced what it is like to land the biggest of those, with league and cup success savoured with Bayern Munich and Real.

The Germany international is also a World Cup winner, but he is eager not to rest on his laurels and to keep ambitions as lofty as possible.

In 2020-21, that means lifting European football’s grandest prize again with the Blancos.

Kroos has told the Tomorrow Podcast: