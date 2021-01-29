Friday, January 29, 2021

Sports

Toni Kroos Wants To Win His Fifth Champions League For Real Madrid (See What He Said)

NSCIA delegation meets Buhari in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, held a meeting with Sa'ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council...
Trending

Northern Oil Search: FG to relocate DPR hqtrs from Lagos to Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has taken the first major step to relocate the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, from Lagos to Abuja, with...
Trending

384 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi Arabia arrive in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 384 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia. The returnees are part...
Trending

MTN begins NIN enrollment in Lagos, Abuja, PH

theabujatimes
MTN has said it has commenced enrollment for National Identification Number. MTN's Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, told...
theabujatimes

Toni Kroos is determined to land a fifth Champions League crown with Real Madrid and ensure that he heads into retirement, whenever that day comes, with no regrets from his playing days.

The classy midfielder is only 31 years of age and has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon.

For him, there are still many more trophies to be chased down.

He has already experienced what it is like to land the biggest of those, with league and cup success savoured with Bayern Munich and Real.

The Germany international is also a World Cup winner, but he is eager not to rest on his laurels and to keep ambitions as lofty as possible.

In 2020-21, that means lifting European football’s grandest prize again with the Blancos.

Kroos has told the Tomorrow Podcast:

“When you have felt what it feels like to win a Champions League, you want to feel it again and again.

“You may not be able to do it for a few years, since others also want to see what it is like, but that desire to relive the experience doesn’t go away.

“Despite having won it four times already, I continue to pursue the objective of winning the Champions League for the fifth time.

“It will be difficult and, if in the end it is doesn’t work out, then they won’t shoot me either. Of course, while I’m still active I want to squeeze the most out of the time I have left.”

