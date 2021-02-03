Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Tony Momoh, a monumental loss to progressive fold – APC

EFCC arrests 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives have arrested 19 suspects for Internet-related offences. The commission in a...
NIGERIA: Abuja to join WEF Global Partnership for Plastics Action

The fight against plastic waste pollution could be strengthened in Nigeria. The West African country plans to join the Global Partnership for...
Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others

Police in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed the abduction of John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya.
NDLEA raids drug spots in Abuja, arrest 14

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 persons including three men...
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the death of Prince Tony Momoh, former Minister of Information and former National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) was a monumental loss to the progressive fold.

A condolence statement by the Secretary Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Senator John James AkpanUdoedehe in Abuja on Monday night said the ruling party was deeply saddened by the death of frontline Journalist.

According to the APC scribe: “On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Mai Mala Buni, members and supporters of our great party, we extend our condolences to late Prince Tony Momoh’s family, the President, government and people of Edo State.

“A distinguished journalist, lawyer, the Yerima of Auchi, politician, publicist, author, the former Minister of Information and Culture truly lived a storied life which will be a source of inspiration to present and future generations.

“The late Prince Tony Momoh was a strong advocate for internal party democracy which allowed for open, consultative and fair party processes. His mindset and approach to politics was that of service, not business. This was evident in all assignments he was regularly called upon to serve on behalf of the party.”

The ruling party said that the late associate of President Muhammadu Buhari will beremembered by many for his tough stance against corruption.

“As CPC National Chairman, he made clear the defunct party’s resolve to bar any of its aspirants to become candidates if they engaged in corrupt practices or thuggery during the primaries.

“Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the death of Prince Tony Momoh on the progressive fold.”

The party prayed Almighty God to grant the late Momoh eternal rest and bring succour to all his family, loved ones, friends and associates as we mourn this sad loss.

