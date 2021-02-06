Sunday, February 7, 2021

Sports

TOO BAD!! Barcelona Star Ansu Fati Suffers Injury Set Back, To Miss PSG Clash

theabujatimes

Ansu Fati has suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious knee injury, placing his involvement in Barcelona’s heavyweight Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain into serious doubt.

The 18-year-old forward has been out of action since early November, with his last outing coming in a 5-2 victory over Real Betis.

Another exciting product of the famed La Masia academy system had been thriving at that stage, with five goals recorded through 12 appearances.

Having also broken through in the senior Spain squad, big things were expected of the talented youngster, however, impressive progress has been stopped in its tracks.

It has been reported by TV3 that Fati has been forced to go under the knife again, with further surgery required in order to ensure that he makes a full recovery.

Sources have revealed to Goal that this is not the case, with no second operation undergone so far, but it has been confirmed that Fati is suffering discomfort in his knee and that further treatment has been taken in.

With that in mind, it is unlikely that a return to action will be made any time soon, and that represents a blow to Barcelona’s immediate plans, with big games coming thick and fast for Ronald Koeman’s side.

An away date with Real Betis in La Liga is due to be taken in on Sunday, before attention then switches to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and a clash with Sevilla.

